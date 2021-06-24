Here's the History Made on Billboard's Charts in the First Half of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS & More

The week leading up to Olivia Rodrigo’s June 29 release of her Sour Prom concert film has been a battle of the prom queens, and not a pretty one. Last week, Courtney Love posted a promo photo of Olivia Rodrigo with flowers, a tiara, and makeup streaming down her cheeks with the caption "Spot the Difference! #twinning!” It’s a photo reminiscent of Love's band Hole's 1994 Live Through This album cover, and while the Instagram seemed friendly enough, the comments that followed suggested that Love was less than flattered. Rodrigo, who rose to fame in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and released her debut, record-breaking album Sour in May, commented "love u and live through this sooooo much" on the photo. Love responded to Olivia, writing “Olivia — you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”