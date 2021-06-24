Cancel
Here's the History Made on Billboard's Charts in the First Half of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS & More

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year (or every week, for that matter) brings its fair share of eye-catching achievements on Billboard's charts. But 2021 has felt particularly notable, and we're only halfway through the year so far. In the past six months, we've seen historic chart debuts by Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber, unprecedented...

MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
MusicBillboard

Justin Bieber Performs Three Shows in 24 Hours During Las Vegas Blitz

Justin Bieber left his mark on Las Vegas this weekend as the guest of honor for the multi-day opening festivities of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, the new iteration of the celebrity-favored West Hollywood supper club by The h.wood Group. The singer, whose Justice world tour won’t launch until early...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.
CelebritiesElle

All About Adam Faze, Olivia Rodrigo's New Boyfriend

Olivia Rodrigo's music may have sparked rumors she once dated her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, and the two had some breakup drama, but Rodrigo has moved on. E! reported on June 30 that the 18-year-old singer is dating someone new, 24-year-old producer Adam Faze. A source close to Rodrigo told the outlet that she brought Faze as her plus one to the Space Jam 2 premiere and introduced him as “her boyfriend.”
CelebritiesEsquire

Everyone's Out There Trying to Accuse Olivia Rodrigo of Plagiarism

The week leading up to Olivia Rodrigo’s June 29 release of her Sour Prom concert film has been a battle of the prom queens, and not a pretty one. Last week, Courtney Love posted a promo photo of Olivia Rodrigo with flowers, a tiara, and makeup streaming down her cheeks with the caption "Spot the Difference! #twinning!” It’s a photo reminiscent of Love's band Hole's 1994 Live Through This album cover, and while the Instagram seemed friendly enough, the comments that followed suggested that Love was less than flattered. Rodrigo, who rose to fame in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and released her debut, record-breaking album Sour in May, commented "love u and live through this sooooo much" on the photo. Love responded to Olivia, writing “Olivia — you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”
CelebritiesBillboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Blasts In at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S. Chart, Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Holds Atop Global 200

Notably, Sheeran is the first act from the U.K. to top either global tally since the lists launched last September. Plus, Måneskin's "Beggin' " reaches the top five of both global charts, becoming the first top five entry on each ranking for the Italian quartet that won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, and Nio Garcia, J Balvin and Bad Bunny jump to the top 10 of both surveys with "AM."
CelebritiesBillboard

The Players Behind Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu': See the Full Credits

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its fifth week on the chart, marking its second total week atop the tally. Meanwhile, the album’s second single, “Deja Vu,” rose from No. 10 to No. 9 on the Hot 100, rising from No. 12 to No. 10 after reaching a high of No. 3 on the chart in early June.
Musicyounghollywood.com

Top Picks From Olivia Rodrigo’s Musical Inspirations!

( © MEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images) Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album Sour on May 21 and is currently one of the most popular and streamed artists. Rodrigo has raised high expectations for the album after her debut single "drivers license" became an immediate worldwide sensation, and with Sour, she met those expectations. The young singer always shares and praises her biggest inspirations in music and reflects the styles of artists that she looks up to in her own work.
MoviesTime Out Global

Watch Olivia Rodrigo's full concert film right here

Earlier this week, 18-year-old global pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo endured the wrath of grown adult Courtney Love after the former released a promotional image of herself crying in a prom dress. The Hole singer cried "plagiarism" over its similarities to the band's 1994 album cover for Live Through This while simultaneously developing a selective case of amnesia concerning the existence of the Brian de Palma film Carrie.
MusicThe Review

A sweet review of Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”

At only 18 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the world. In addition to the endless buzz on social media, her 11-track debut album, “SOUR,” is breaking records. Every song on it is on The Billboard Hot 100 chart, with eight of her songs in the top ten on June 5, earning her Taylor Swift’s former record for “Most songs in the top 10 at one time by a woman.”
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran Reveals He's Written Another Song For BTS & Is a Big Olivia Rodrigo Fan

Ed Sheeran has written plenty of hit songs for himself over the years, while also penning tracks for everyone from Boyzone to One Direction, Liam Payne, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Shawn Mendes. But in a new interview with radio show Most Requested Live on Sunday (June 27), he revealed that he's gone back to the well to pen a second song for K-pop icons BTS.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo's New Beau Revealed - Producer Adam Faze!

Olivia Rodrigo has a new man, and his identity has just been revealed!. The 18-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is reportedly dating producer Adam Faze. Olivia and Adam have been seeing each for a few months, according to an insider with E! News. They met through...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Claims Top Song And Album In UK’s First-Half 2021 Data

Olivia Rodrigo has landed two further notable achievements in her stellar year, as she claims the UK’s biggest song and album of the first half of 2021. New data from the Official Charts Company marks the halfway point in the sales year, to the end of June, and shows Rodrigo ruling the singles list with “Drivers License” and the album survey with Sour.
EntertainmentBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo & BTS Continue Atop Global Charts, Maneskin Scores Third Top 10

Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" tallies a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and BTS' "Butter" adds a fifth frame atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Plus, Måneskin notches its third Global Excl. U.S. top 10, as "Beggin' " soars from No. 21 to No. 7. The Italian quartet first hit the top 10 three weeks ago with "Zitti E Buoni," the winning song in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ returns to top of ‘Billboard’ 200 for third non-consecutive week

After spending last week in third place on the Billboard 200 chart, Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR has reclaimed the top spot. The singer’s debut album sold an additional 88,000 units, bumping last week’s chart leader — the new album from Tyler, the Creator — to sixth place. This latest move marks SOUR‘s third non-consecutive week at number one since its May 21 release.

