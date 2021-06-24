Chrishell Stause Blasts Claim She Wasn't the Real Estate Agent on Her New Home
Chrishell Stause is making sure people know she's the real deal when it comes to real estate. The Selling Sunset star, 39, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to blast incorrect reports that claimed she didn't serve as her own real estate agent while purchasing her new home. After some reports surfaced that it was Stause's boss, Jason Oppenheim, who served as the agent on the deal, she took to social media to speak the truth.popculture.com
