Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Chrishell Stause Blasts Claim She Wasn't the Real Estate Agent on Her New Home

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrishell Stause is making sure people know she's the real deal when it comes to real estate. The Selling Sunset star, 39, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to blast incorrect reports that claimed she didn't serve as her own real estate agent while purchasing her new home. After some reports surfaced that it was Stause's boss, Jason Oppenheim, who served as the agent on the deal, she took to social media to speak the truth.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hollywood#Blasts#The Real Estate Agent#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Trouble RelationshipHollywood Life

Chrishell Stause Reveals She’s ‘Ready To Get Back Out There’ After Finalizing Divorce: ‘It’s The Perfect Time’

Chrishell Stause is ready to enter the dating pool once again! The ‘Selling Sunset’ star spoke to HL about her love life & more!. There’s no doubt that fans are rooting for Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause to find love again after she was blindsided with a divorce by her ex Justin Hartley. While she is currently partnering up with IHOP to offer some ‘Pancake Support’ to those having a tough time, Chrishell also opened up about finding a partner of her own in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I feel like this is the perfect time. I’m ready to get back out there,” the real estate mogul told HL. “It’s been kind of a crazy past year. I’m ready to shed all of that stuff and just get back out there.”
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Best Real Estate Agent

Mandi Riddle – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Homes & Property. I love what I do and love the Magic Valley. I stay connected with in the community to make sure I am able to best serve my clients. SILVER. Misty Chapa – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. 1411 Falls Ave E Ste....
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Is Writing A Book About “Staying Positive No Matter How Many Times Life Knocks You Down”

If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset like me, you know just what a tough time Chrishell Stause has gone through. She was blindsided by her husband filing for divorce, which played out on the show. Chrishell also went through it with her castmates, who were less than supportive of her problems. Since filming has […] The post Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Is Writing A Book About “Staying Positive No Matter How Many Times Life Knocks You Down” appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

All Things Real Estate: Selling home during divorce a challenge

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused much death and havoc to our world and it has unleashed a multitude of issues for everyone, especially the undue stress on family finances, loss of jobs and businesses. Unfortunately, this in turn has created an environment conducive to increases in the divorce rate. If one has ownership of a primary residence or investment properties, this can be a very challenging and sticky situation as to the discussions, assuming they are civil, which is generally not the case or norm, as to how the property will be divided or potentially sold.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Apartment Therapy

“Selling Sunset”‘s Chrishell Stause To Release “Raw and Unfiltered” Book

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Chrishell Stause, star of Netflix’s popular real estate reality TV show, “Selling Sunset“, has had her fair share of highs and lows since the first season of the docuseries aired in 2019. Viewers have been hooked as Stause’s life has played out on TV screens over the last few years and, now, she’s letting fans in a little deeper with her literary debut.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Share Rare Video Of Their Adorable Kids! – Cute Family

If appearing is not within the playing cards for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling‘s youngsters, images are perhaps their calling!. The actress lately shared a stunning video of herself modeling just a few new purses whereas donning just a few stylish, patterned attire—and whereas the IG video itself is well worth the watch—it was her caption that had followers checking it twice.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York

Ramona Singer has given us lots of great TV over her years on Real Housewives of New York. But is her time finally coming to an end? Despite Ramona being a fan favorite, it’s no secret that the last few years haven’t been her best. Especially when adding new castmates. And hey, maybe you can […] The post Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."

Comments / 1

Community Policy