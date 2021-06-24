Stiff Pap start a riot in the TUFF TIME$ NEVER LAST short film

The PBS Short Film Festival is part of a multi-platform initiative to increase the reach and visibility of independent filmmakers from across the country and amplify the voices of diverse content creators. Since its inception in 2012, hundreds of films celebrating love, acceptance, family, strength, equality, friendship, loyalty and more have been presented under the festival’s banner. The 2021 festival carries the tagline “A Decade of Being Seen” as a reminder that the festival has always striven to amplify the untold stories of America. The festival will features 25 short-form independent films presented in the six categories of culture, family, humanity, identity, race and society.