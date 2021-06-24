Cancel
Stiff Pap start a riot in the TUFF TIME$ NEVER LAST short film

By Jordan Darville
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyema Problem and Jakinda are Stiff Pap, a South African rap duo blending the sounds and styles of stateside rap music with their home country's, and today they're sharing their debut project TUFF TIME$. A great way to introduce yourself to their world is with their short film TUFF TIME$ NEVER LAST, premiering on The FADER. Filmed across Johannesburg by director Meghan Daniels, TUFF TIME$ NEVER LAST utilizes the classic cut-and-paste punk aesthetic as the rappers tour their city, flexing from the back of a van and performing a dance routine from a junkyard.

