What It’s Like to Be the Face of Disappointment

There was a time not too long ago that India toured Sri Lanka – and vice versa – so often that a bilateral series between the two sides made fans cry. Between Jan 1, 2007 and Dec 31, 2012, the two teams played each other a mind-bending 63 times. But times have changed. Since the start of 2017, the Men in Blue have played their Lankan counterparts just 25 times, and this white-ball tour set to commence on July 18 will, in fact, be the first time India are touring the Island Nation in four years. In theory, four years may seem like quite a short period of time, but, in reality, a lot has changed in the world of cricket. So, how different exactly was Cricket the last time India toured Sri Lanka? Let’s go back in time and find out.