Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

What It’s Like to Be the Face of Disappointment

By Paul Weedon
Vice
 19 days ago

When Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, a Pakistani cricket fan, flashed a look of disappointment during a World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia in 2019, he had no idea his instinctive reaction would catapult him to global fame. Paul Weedon. Akhtar was reacting to Asif Ali, a cricketer he had pinned...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wasim Akram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#Indian Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Pakistani#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Coca Cola#Whatsapp#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsVice

This Is What It’s Like To Be a Professional Mermaid

A mythical figure with a shining tail and shades of turquoise and purple descends into an aquarium. It moves effortlessly through the water, gliding from end to end, smiling and waving to children standing by the glass pane. It’s Syrena, the mermaid. Matthieu Foucher. On land, she’s 29-year-old Cara Nicole...
ReligionPosted by
Vice

Muslim Women Were ‘Auctioned Like Cattle’ on a Hate Site

Amaana Begum’s heart skipped a beat when she logged on to Twitter one late night last week. The Muslim woman in her 30s from the northern Indian city Jaipur had been tagged in a tweet with her photo and personal details. The caption above the photo read, “Sulli Deal of the Day.”
IndiaPosted by
Vice

India’s Gen Z Is Finding Hope in These Viral Affirmations

In a year where many of us began to associate the word “positive” with the terror of that dreaded COVID-19 test result, it’s easy to see why our opinions and outlooks may be peppered with pessimism. For many in India, the apocalyptic second wave prompted feelings of anxiety, despair and FOMO for what life could’ve been. Almost overnight, the magnetic optimism that once powered the future of Gen Z and millennials came crumbling down. Many young Indians found it difficult, even infuriating, to stay positive.
Worldnewsbrig.com

How different was Cricket the last time India toured Sri Lanka? Well, quite different

There was a time not too long ago that India toured Sri Lanka – and vice versa – so often that a bilateral series between the two sides made fans cry. Between Jan 1, 2007 and Dec 31, 2012, the two teams played each other a mind-bending 63 times. But times have changed. Since the start of 2017, the Men in Blue have played their Lankan counterparts just 25 times, and this white-ball tour set to commence on July 18 will, in fact, be the first time India are touring the Island Nation in four years. In theory, four years may seem like quite a short period of time, but, in reality, a lot has changed in the world of cricket. So, how different exactly was Cricket the last time India toured Sri Lanka? Let’s go back in time and find out.
SoccerPosted by
Vice

Photos of the Chaos and Tension at the Euro 2020 Final

It was tense. It was painful. And for one brief moment – Luke Shaw’s brilliant goal in the opening minutes – it looked as if England might finally bring it home. But on Sunday, Italy finally triumphed over England during penalties to become the new European champion. For Italy, it...
Designers & CollectionsVice

Natalia Vodianova is revolutionising the face mask game

As you damn well know, in the West, face masks have risen from relative obscurity to become one of the most ubiquitous accessories of our time. Granted, calling face masks ‘accessories’ may ring a little odd given that their primary function is to hamper the spread of deadly pathogens. Still, as they’ve become a feature of our day-to-day lives -- and outfits -- more and more importance has been placed on whether or not they look chic.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee stuns in beachfront shot as she continues crusade against trolls

Ginger Zee is fighting the storm in more ways than one, braving the elements on land while braving the trolls on social media. Good Morning America's chief meteorologist was attacked by trolls over the past few days on social media who called her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt" and tried to state that she wasn't a scientist or capable of doing her job.
UFCAceShowbiz

Addison Rae Appears to Downplay Backlash Over UFC 264 Photos

In Twitter photos that she posts ahead of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor's preliminary match, the TikTok star is jokingly posing with a mic in her hand to make herself look like a correspondent. AceShowbiz - Addison Rae was among those who were excited for UFC 264. The TikTok star,...
SciencePosted by
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy