Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

‘Unacceptable:' George Floyd Statues in Brooklyn, Newark Vandalized Days After Debuts

By Marc Santia
NBC New York
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force says it is investigating vandalism to a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn, as a similar statue in New Jersey was also defaced overnight. The vandalism to the Flatbush statue, which was unveiled on Flatbush Avenue last weekend amid the city's Juneteenth celebrations, was discovered Thursday morning, the department said. Much of it had been painted black.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 95

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Newark, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ras Baraka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nypd#Hate Crimes Task Force#Juneteenth#Nbc#Brooklyn Nypd70pct#Dm Nypdtips#Democrat#The Black Latino And#Asian Caucus#Confront Art#News 4#Public Works Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Arts
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats try to block GOP voting bill by fleeing state

President Joe Biden will deliver a major speech on voting rights Tuesday as Republican-led states introduce changes to election laws nationwide. Democrats in the state legislature flew to Washington, D.C. yesterday to break a quorum and block a GOP voting bill. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 95

Community Policy