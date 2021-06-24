‘Unacceptable:' George Floyd Statues in Brooklyn, Newark Vandalized Days After Debuts
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force says it is investigating vandalism to a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn, as a similar statue in New Jersey was also defaced overnight. The vandalism to the Flatbush statue, which was unveiled on Flatbush Avenue last weekend amid the city's Juneteenth celebrations, was discovered Thursday morning, the department said. Much of it had been painted black.www.nbcnewyork.com
