Executive of the Year Leslie Fram on Making Country Music a 'Big, Beautiful Tent For All Underrepresented Voices'
In the mid-’80s, Leslie Fram was a fledgling DJ working her way through college at top 40 station WABB-FM in Mobile, Ala., when its program director critiqued her aircheck in a manner so harsh, it’s still seared in her memory. “He threw the cassette across the table and said, ‘You haven’t improved one bit,’ ” she recalls. “I remember thinking, ‘Hey, I can’t take that tactic if I’m ever in the position to mentor or help someone.’ ”www.billboard.com
