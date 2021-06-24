Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Entertainment

By Eric Vilas-Boas, Brandon Katz, Sammy Nickalls
Observer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe odd truth of America’s entertainment industry is that it’s a global business largely conducted locally. A few select regional pockets of production space support the majority of the industry’s worldwide reach. When those hubs were forced to shut down at the height of the pandemic, so did Hollywood’s faucet of content. That’s when every major executive was forced to conjure creative solutions to unprecedented problems—or be shown the door before the next quarterly earnings report.

observer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Solutions#Entertainment Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
Fredonia, NYObserver

Fredonia TV series keeps shining a light

It’s pretty noteworthy that Fredonia’s season of “Small Business Revolution” has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series. “Our businesses were going through the pandemic in real time and I think it really resonated with people,” said Amanda Brinkman, series creator, host and Chief Brand Officer at Deluxe, the company that sponsors the show. “There were a lot of lessons that small business owners could learn. It was just such an incredible moment in time and to watch it through the lens of small businesses was really impactful.”
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Soltesz as the Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. Soltesz will be the primary business lead for new partnership engagements, such as channel, platform and advertising partners, for the Digital Networks group. Her position will ensure cross-functional communication and coordination between multiple departments at Cinedigm, including sales, marketing and legal, as Soltesz evaluates new opportunities and manages the deal pipeline of potential partnerships to scale the digital business.
Softwaremartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-founder, Simpli.fi

Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-founder, Simpli.fi joins us for a quick chat to talk about the importance of including TV advertising in today’s media mix while sharing a few best practices for advertisers to keep in mind:. _____. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Frost, tell us more about Simpli.fi...
YogaHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

Shania Twain delighted fans over the weekend after taking a trip down memory lane on social media. The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share some incredible throwback photos of herself sailing on a boat on the water. The mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a pink shirt teamed with jeans...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Cloud CRM Market Top Manufacturers: Hubspot, Zendesk Sell, Free Agent CRM, Infusionsoft, Netsuite CRM etc.

The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alaya F sets the internet afire with an all-white ensemble!

Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawani Jaaneman, is keeping strong with her Instagram game. The actress is busy with her photoshoots and seen donning some top-notch looks. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared images of herself, in an All white feathery outfit. Alaya’s overall makeup is...
WorldBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary

Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary. The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages. Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken...
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Yogeeta Chainani, Co-Founder and CPO at Swaarm

Yogeeta Chainani, Co-Founder and CPO at Swaarm, an ad tech tracking platform comments on Swaarm’s journey since its inception in 2020 while taking us through a few top martech and adtech trends that are prevalent in the B2B market today:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Yogeeta, tell us...
Businesstvtechnology.com

PwC: Pandemic Still “Driving the Dynamics” of Media & Entertainment Biz

LONDON—The pandemic pushed the media and entertainment into its worst performance since PwC began tracking global revenues in the 1990s, with 2020 seeing a 3.8% decline of about $81 billion in revenue. The new edition of PwC’s annual “Global Entertainment and Media Outlook, 2021-25” predicts a 6.5% rebound of revenue...
MoviesObserver

‘Black Widow’ Might Be a Hit, But Its Ticket Sales Are Messier Than You Think

Disney announced on Sunday that Marvel’s Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, grossed a domestic pandemic record $80 million in its opening weekend and $78 million in international box office. Taking a stab at streaming transparency, the company also announced that the film generated “over $60 million” in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally. All told, the film snared $218 million in revenue in its long-awaited debut (sans China, Marvel’s biggest money market). But film revenue is not created equally and the divide between theatrical box office and premium video on demand sales point at a potential new model.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Jonathan Epstein, CEO at Brewco

Jonathan Epstein, CEO at Brewco shares a few thoughts on the changing SEO trends impacting today’s marketers while taking us through the story of Brewco is this quick chat:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Jonathan, tell us more about Brewco…. Brewco was formed by a group of us who...
TV & VideosObserver

Sony TV and Vince Gilligan Extend Overall Deal

While Netflix developed a reputation for handing out mega-deals to uber-producers and Amazon is working hard to build a vast roster of first-look talent deals, one high-profile creator is staying put at his longtime home. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has renewed his overall deal with...
SoftwareCrain's Chicago Business

Roundtable on Trends in Logistics

Since the COVID pandemic began, the logistics industry has been tested repeatedly as consumers shopped online in record numbers—a trend that shows no sign of abating. Executives of three companies that frequently collaborate to serve the logistics industry shared their insights with Crain’s Content Studio. About the Panelists. 214-458-1129. HALEY...
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Makes Strategic Investment and Forms Strategic Partnership with Social NFT Platform Nifty’s Inc. to Create New Revenue Streams for Creators

BBTV Holdings Inc, the leader in creator monetization, announced its NFT Division has made an investment into Nifty’s, Inc., the first social NFT platform dedicated to bringing digital collectibles to mainstream audiences. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite. Following the official launch of BBTV’s NFT...
Businessfinextra.com

Broadway Technology appoints Bruce Boytim as COO

Broadway Technology, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced it appointed Bruce Boytim Chief Operating Officer. Boytim joined Broadway’s expanded executive team to optimize business development processes, drive strategic direction and deliver seamless client experiences. He is responsible for accelerating global growth, driving day-to-day operations and ensuring Broadway’s technology offerings continue to exceed client requirements.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Is Digital Brands a Good E-Commerce Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Luxury lifestyle and digital first brand operator Digital Brands Group’s (DBGI) efforts to improve its revenues by strategic acquisitions and an enhanced focus on marketing bode well for the stock. However, given the company’s weak financials, will it be able to achieve a strong foothold in the immensely competitive ecommerce industry? Read more to find out.
New York City, NYObserver

A Labor of Love: How Community Murals Thrive in NYC

We pass them all the time. Some are woven into our daily lives, others are unexpected bright spots in a different part of town. They are the backdrop as we run errands, grab the subway, walk through a neighborhood. Public murals are part of the city’s fabric; landmarks around which our lives unfold. Over time, they fade and crack, succumb to the elements or new development or fresh coats of paint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy