West Greenwich, RI

Probe begins after off-duty R.I. officer shoots teen driver

By Amanda Milkovits
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST GREENWICH, R.I. — The attorney general’s office and police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old motorist by an off-duty Pawtucket officer Wednesday night. Patrolman Daniel Dolan Jr. was driving home after working a detail job in Pawtucket on Interstate 95 at around 8 p.m. when he encountered a black Audi sedan with three people inside, according to a statement released Thursday from the attorney general’s office, the State Police, and West Greenwich police.

