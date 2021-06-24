Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US to evacuate some Afghan interpreters ahead of withdrawal: official

By JoÃ«l SAGET
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymu1l_0ae75cHB00
US soldiers, like these seen near Bagram in Afghanistan in 2010, relied on Afghan interpreters during their 20 years in the country /AFP/File

The United States plans to evacuate at least some Afghan interpreters who have worked with US forces before the full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, a senior official said Thursday.

The move would keep the interpreters, facing violent reprisal from Taliban forces, safe as their special immigrant visas (SIVs) are processed, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We have identified a group of SIV applicants who have served as interpreters and translators to be relocated to another location outside of Afghanistan before we complete our military drawdown by September, in order to complete the visa application process," the official said.

The official did not specify the number of interpreters or their destinations, but said their visa applications were "already in the pipeline."

Even after the military withdrawal, visa processing will continue, "including for those who remain in Afghanistan," the official said, adding: "Should it become necessary, we will consider additional relocation or evacuation options."

US President Joe Biden said later Thursday: "Those who helped us are not going to be left behind."

When asked where the interpreters could be sent on a temporary basis, Biden said he did not know.

Some 18,000 Afghans who have worked with US forces, including as interpreters, are hoping to move to the United States, fearing they could be the victim of revenge attacks by Taliban militants if they return to power.

But the process is extremely lengthy and they risk being stranded without a visa if the Afghan government collapses soon after foreign troops leave.

Many congressional representatives and human rights organizations are urging the Biden administration to evacuate Afghans with pending cases to the Pacific island of Guam, a US territory.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that planning for an evacuation is well underway, though he said some specifics were not yet finalized and would not offer details due to security concerns.

Kirby said it was an "enormous responsibility" to take care of people who were crucial to the two-decade US mission in Afghanistan.

"We are taking this seriously. We know we have an obligation to these men and women and their families," he told reporters.

"Planning is ongoing, lots of options are available."

Kirby declined to say how many people could be taken out; he said a widely speculated figure of 100,000 is too high.

In April, Biden ordered the departure of the 2,500 remaining troops in Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the anniversary of the 2001 attacks that triggered the US invasion.

But many are concerned pulling US troops out before all the Afghan support staff are evacuated could leave the vulnerable to violence from the Taliban.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Visas#Afghans#Afp File#American#Siv#Visa Processing#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taliban surround central Afghan city of Ghazni - officials

KABUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters have surrounded the city of Ghazni in central Afghanistan, taking over civilians' homes to fight security forces, officials said on Monday, the latest urban centre under threat from the insurgents. The offensive was the latest on a provincial capital as the Taliban make...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

With US Pullout, Afghan Interpreters Fear Taliban Retribution

Afghan interpreters were invaluable to American troops during two decades of war. Now that U.S. forces are pulling out, Afghans who aided Americans fear for their lives. As the U.S. government processes thousands of visa applications to allow them to emigrate, VOA's Carolyn Presutti has the exclusive story of two former interpreters who say they are in grave danger.
POTUSNew York Post

Top general commanding US forces in Afghanistan to step down

Gen. Austin Miller, the commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, is stepping down on Monday — a symbolic end to America’s longest war that comes as the Taliban continues to gain territory in the absence of American troops. Miller, who has been commanding the coalition since 2018, will...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden knows Afghanistan withdrawal is the right thing — despite political risks

One of the reasons I became an early supporter of Joe Biden for president in April 2019 was not just that I knew him well, but that I knew him well enough to know that when he believes something is right he will try to accomplish it, regardless of the potential political risks. For all of us who strongly support candidates, it is great when the main reason you support one is proven to be true shortly after he or she takes office.
Foreign Policyhawaiitelegraph.com

China blames US for Afghan issue amid troops withdrawal

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): China has blamed the United States for the ongoing security crisis in Afghanistan and said Washington is withdrawing its troops from the war-torn country by dumping the war on the Afghan people. "The US disregards its responsibilities and duties and withdraws troops from Afghanistan hastily,...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport

Afghan authorities said Sunday they have installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive across the country. Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of August, even as the insurgents say they now control 85 percent of the country -- a claim that could not be independently verified and is disputed by the government. The Islamic fundamentalist group's rapid gains in recent weeks have raised fears about the security of the capital and its airport, with NATO keen to secure a vital exit route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers. "The newly installed air defence system has been operational in Kabul since 2:00 am Sunday," the interior ministry said in a statement. "The system has proven useful in the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks."
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: U.S. military may have to return to Afghanistan

Departing American troops may soon have to return to Afghanistan as the security situation deteriorates and the Taliban step up their offensive against the U.S.-backed Kabul government, a key lawmaker said Sunday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, told NBC’s “Meet the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US troops in Syria come under 'indirect fire attack'

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is believed to have been part of a campaign carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

More in U.S. Congress Back Help for Afghan Interpreters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 20 U.S. senators now back legislation to help protect Afghan civilians who supported U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in their country, a lead sponsor of the bill said on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for withdrawal.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Special Report-Afghan Pilots Assassinated by Taliban as U.S. Withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan's sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor's office...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Growing safety concerns for Afghan translators as U.S. troops withdraw

As the Taliban claims to control a majority of Afghanistan, there are growing concerns over the safety of thousands of Afghan contractors and translators who worked with U.S. troops. While President Biden said there is a home for them in the U.S., a translator tells NBC News’ Richard Engel that he’s gotten a lot of announcements but no action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy