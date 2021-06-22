Cancel
Festival

Museum’s newly named Remington Festival draws crowd, deemed a success

By HAILIE ADDISON haddison@wdt.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG — Roughly 500 people attended the Frederic Remington Museum’s sixth annual Remington Festival which thrilled organizers on June 19. This year was the first that the Remington Festival, formerly known as the Remington’s Wine, Beer, Cheese, Chocolate, and Artisan Festival, was held during the summer months. The change was spurred by a desire to utilize both inside and outside spaces of the museum, and provide a safe experience for attendees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Wine#Frederic Remington#Remington Festival#Ogdensburg#Artisan Festival#Director Of Development#Eye Candy Jewelry
