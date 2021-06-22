Museum’s newly named Remington Festival draws crowd, deemed a success

The Fishing Klinics for Kids Buffalo Days 24th Annual event in Sturges Park drew in over 600 kids, Saturday, June 19. Parents, grandparents, and interested adults added another estimated 1,000 participants. The fish were not biting like some years, but the kids had fun trying to catch them and playing games at the different booths. There were 1,000-plus gifts and prizes they received. FKFK strives to teach children about conservation, natural resources, and sportsmanship, and to enjoy the great outdoors.