New laws aim to prevent future mishandling of sexual violence complaints after LSU scandal

Chicago police used a gun violence prevention center to monitor protests last summer. In May 2020, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown announced the creation of the Summer Operations Center (SOC), a hub where citywide agencies would coordinate on weekend nights from May to October in an attempt to curb the city’s typical surge in summer shootings. However, as the Southside Weekly uncovered through Freedom o Information Act requests, the center’s mission shifted within days of that announcement, as protesters flooded the streets in response to the murder of George Floyd. Police used the center’s intelligence-gathering tools and briefings to track demonstrators over the course of months, monitoring scrubbed social media pages, surveilling political organizers, and assessing how many people planned to attend demonstrations in the city. It remains unclear whether SOC efforts actually curtailed gun violence, per its original mission; many of the demonstrations discussed in SOC briefings ended with police escalation tactics against protesters. One briefing on August 15 was devoted entirely to protests in the city on the same weekend that 64 people were shot, seven of them fatally.