Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Can Biologics Prevent PsA in Psoriasis Patients?

By Nancy Walsh
MedPage Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who were treated with biologics were less likely to develop psoriatic arthritis (PsA) than if they received phototherapy, Italian researchers reported. Among psoriasis patients who were given treatment with biologic agents, the annual incidence rate for PsA was 1.20 (95% CI 0.77-1.89) cases per 100...

www.medpagetoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen#Psa#Skin Diseases#Skin Lesions#Biologics#Italian#Psa#Md#The University Hospital#Uvb#Ustekinumab#Stelara#Enthesitis#Ci#Tnf#The European Union#Novartis#Sandoz#Sanofi#Merck Sharp Dohme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Files NDA for XARELTO to Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of XARELTOÂ® (rivaroxaban) in pediatric patients. The NDA seeks two pediatric indications: treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE, or blood clots) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in patients aged birth to less than 18 years of age after at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment; and thromboprophylaxis (prevention of blood clots) in patients aged 2 years and older with congenital heart disease who have undergone the Fontan procedure. If approved, XARELTOÂ® will be the first and only oral Factor Xa inhibitor indicated in the U.S. for use in pediatric patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Preventable Risk Factors Widespread in Patients Undergoing Angioplasty

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. Smoking and obesity associated with significantly earlier age of presentation. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Modifiable risk factors remain widely prevalent among patients undergoing their first percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published online June 9 in PLOS ONE. Zoya Gurm,...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study: Some Systemic Anti-Psoriasis Therapies Increase Risks of Herpes Zoster

Although researchers identified 3 agents that increased the risk of herpes zoster among patients with psoriasis, they also found 2 therapies that seemed to decrease the risk. New research from a Taiwanese insurance database suggests that some commonly used therapies against psoriasis may increase the risk of herpes zoster, although 2 other therapies lowered the risk.
Diseases & Treatmentslansingcitypulse.com

How a new diagnosis led to a new lease on life for one psoriasis patient

(BPT) - In 2007 Paul’s skin began to itch. Before long it was thinning and tearing, and his primary care physician grew concerned about its appearance. His dermatologist first diagnosed him with eczema. Paul tried multiple treatments, from prescription medications to creams and ice packs, but nothing cleared his skin or helped the burning sensation that made it difficult for him to perform daily tasks or sleep at night. After years of pain and embarrassment, Paul knew he needed to make a major change.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Bauman Reviews Data for Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, discussed the case of 59-year-old patient with RET-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, chief, Division of Head and Neck...
Cancerarcamax.com

Can I take something to prevent colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. There is compelling evidence that screening to detect CRC early to find and remove precancerous polyps can reduce CRC mortality. However, screening has associated harms, including procedural complications, and inherent limitations. For example, colonoscopy, the most common screening tool in the U.S., is less effective in preventing cancers of the right, or ascending side, of the colon compared with cancers of the left, or descending, side of the colon.
ScienceMedPage Today

Regenerative Therapy Makes Headway in HF ... in the Right Patients

Cell-patch therapy was safe and feasible for nonischemic dilated cardiomyopathy (NIDCM), and Japanese researchers reported being a step closer to identifying which patients are most likely to benefit. Autologous skeletal cell-patch implantation was performed on 24 NIDCM patients, of whom 13 enjoyed freedom from subsequent heart failure events over follow-up...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Nanobodies with drug-like properties can prevent COVID-19 infection

Discovering and engineering nanobodies with properties suitable for treating human diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 is a time-consuming, laborious process. To that end, University of Michigan researchers found a simple method for identifying nanobodies with drug-like properties suitable for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections. They demonstrated the approach by generating nanobodies that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus more potently than an antibody isolated from an infected patient and a nanobody isolated from an immunized animal.
CancerThe Oakland Press

How nutrition can help prevent colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S. While it typically affects men and women over the age of 50, individuals as young as teenagers have developed colon cancer. A screening is the most effective way to reduce the risk of colon cancer, as it can detect abnormal growths in the colon or rectum known as polyps. However, an individual’s diet and nutrition can also play an important role.
Health ServicesMedPage Today

Can Bulk Reporting Really Improve Patient Care?

Can bulk reporting ever really move the needle all that much on the care we provide to our patients?. In my role as medical director of our practice, I get a ton of different reports from different sources, slicing and dicing the ways different people look at our patients. Lots of reports on individual performance of different practitioners, as well as global indicators of important measures of the quality of care we provide.
FitnessBemidji Pioneer

HEALTH FUSION: Fat, sugar and psoriasis

Sugar and fat. They taste so good. But a study reveals that the Western diet, which is high in sugar and fat, alters the bacteria in your gut — your microbiome. It #causes inflammation, which may contribute to inflammatory skin and related joint diseases. Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The researchers,...
Fitnessgreenmedinfo.com

Can an anti-inflammatory diet be effective in preventing or treating viral respiratory diseases?

Can an anti-inflammatory diet be effective in preventing or treating viral respiratory diseases? A systematic narrative review. Respiratory Viruses infections (RVI) such as rhinovirus, coronavirus, influenza virus, and adenovirus affect the respiratory and the immune systems. The role of nutrition in the respiratory and immune systems has been studied in some studies, and its importance is undeniable. In addition, one of the key findings in this disease is high inflammation that affects almost all patients. This systematic narrative review aims to answer the question,"Can an anti-inflammatory diet be effective in preventing or treating viral respiratory diseases?"A systematic review search was used for the articles extraction. All studies published in English from 1999 to 2020 investigating dietary inflammatory conditions and RVI were included. Food items with anti-inflammatory properties were selected based on the definition of the dietary inflammatory index (DII). We used Google Scholar, Pub Med, Scopus, Web of Science, Springer, Science Direct, Directory of Open Access Journals, Elsevier, Taylor and Francis, ProQuest, EBSCO, MEDLINE, and SciELO databases for extracting articles. Keywords were restricted by DII. Based on DII, food items/nutrients are involved in inflammation, some of which have anti-inflammatory and some inflammatory properties. Some foods/nutrients, in addition to their anti-inflammatory properties, have antioxidant, antiviral, and immune-enhancing properties. Considering the immune system's involvement, increased inflammation, and involvement of the pulmonary system in RVI and the remarkable role of the anti-inflammatory foods for counteracting them, it is recommended to use a predominantly anti-inflammatory diet along with prevention/control and treatment protocols. An anti-inflammatory diet (based on DII) includes turmeric, ginger, garlic, onions, saffron, dietary vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and omega-3 are recommended to reduce infection symptoms and duration.
Los Angeles, CAEurekAlert

Psoriasis among adults in US

What The Study Did: National survey data were used to estimate how common psoriasis is among adults in the United States and how this has changed since 2003. Authors: April W. Armstrong, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author. To access the...
Scienceajmc.com

Secukinumab Retention High in Real-world Study of Patients With PsA, AxSpA

Clinical trials and postmarketing surveillance suggest secukinumab has a favorable safety profile and low rates of discontinuation. A new study evaluated those metrics in a real-world setting in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). About two-thirds of patients who are prescribed secukinumab (Cosentyx) for axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) and psoriatic...
Burlington, NCwraltechwire.com

LabCorp launches diagnostic for new lung cancer therapy

BURLINGTON — Labcorp (NYSE: LH)’s new test expands the firm’s testing solutions for new precision medicines used to treat patients with lung cancer. LabCorp announced Thursday the availability of therascreen® KRAS PCR Mutation Analysis, a companion diagnostic to identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are eligible for treatment with LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), a new treatment option developed by Amgen.