Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Clinical Challenge: Test Your Knowledge on Leukemia

By Kristin Jenkins
MedPage Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following quiz tests one aspect from each article in a three-part MedPage Today Clinical Challenge series on leukemia: the association between body mass index and pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) incidence and prognosis, mortality risk in patients with hematologic malignancy and a diagnosis of COVID-19, and improving outcomes in pediatric relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) . Correct answers and explanations will appear after completing the quiz.

www.medpagetoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Aml#Malignancy#Covid 19#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Trademarks
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenge: CLL in Adolescents and Young Adults

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is typically a disease of the elderly, but not exclusively. It does occasionally strike younger patients. In the U.S., the median age of individuals at diagnosis is approximately 70, according to the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database. A small proportion of patients, however -- fewer than 1% -- are in the adolescent/young adult (AYA) category, ages 15-39.
CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenge: Pediatric Relapsed AML

Treatment outcomes for children, adolescents, and young adults with leukemia have improved dramatically over the last few decades, with a 5-year relative survival rate of 85.3%, according to the National Cancer Institute. In pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML), rates of prolonged event-free survival now approach 70%, up from less than...
CancerNature.com

Late and very late relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia: clinical and molecular features, and treatment outcomes

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) often relapse early after the treatment course, within the first two years from the initial diagnosis [1,2,3]. Cases of late relapse (LR) occurring in ≥5 years from initial diagnosis have been reported infrequently [4,5,6]. However, there is no exact definition for late/very late relapse of ALL. Vora et al., reported 12 cases (~1%) with very-late relapse (VLR), defined as >10 years from the time of complete remission (CR), among 1134 children treated on the Medical Research Council (MRC) ALL trials [5]. The MRC UKALLXII/ECOG E2993 reported that 2.8% (n = 21) of all relapses in adult ALL patients were late (≥5 years from remission) [6]. Rizzari et al. showed that LR ALL (≥5 years) occurred in 2.9% of Italian children, with a median onset of 6.1 years (range: 5.8–13.7) [4]. It remains unknown if LR results from recurrence of the original leukemia or from a second de novo ALL that is clonally distinct from to the original malignancy. To better understand the clonal origin of LR-ALL and examine treatment outcomes, we analyzed genetic features and clinical outcomes including response to novel agents (i.e., blinatumomab and inotuzumab) [7, 8], and/or allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) in patients treated for ALL at City of Hope (COH).
CancerNature.com

Increasing recognition and emerging therapies argue for dedicated clinical trials in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a clonal hematopoietic stem cell disorder with overlapping features of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). Median overall survival of this aggressive myeloid malignancy is only 2–3 years, with a 15–30% risk of acute leukemic transformation. The paucity of clinical trials specifically designed for CMML has made therapeutic management of CMML patients challenging. As a result, treatment paradigms for CMML patients are largely borrowed from MDS and MPN. The standard of care still relies on hydroxyurea, hypomethylating agents (HMA), and allogeneic stem cell transplantation, this latter option remaining the only potentially curative therapy. To date, approved drugs for CMML treatment are HMA, including azacitidine, decitabine, and more recently the oral combination of decitabine and cedazuridine. However, HMA treatment does not meaningfully alter the natural course of this disease. New treatment approaches for improving CMML-associated cytopenias or targeting the CMML malignant clone are emerging. More than 25 therapeutic agents are currently being evaluated in phase 1 or phase 2 clinical trials for CMML and other myeloid malignancies, often in combination with a HMA backbone. Several novel agents, such as sotatercept, ruxolitinib, lenzilumab, and tagraxofusp have shown promising clinical efficacy in CMML. Current evidence supports the idea that effective treatment in CMML will likely require combination therapy targeting multiple pathways, which emphasizes the need for additional new therapeutic options. This review focuses on recent therapeutic advances and innovative treatment strategies in CMML, including global and molecularly targeted approaches. We also discuss what may help to make progress in the design of rationally derived and disease-modifying therapies for CMML.
CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenge: Immunotherapy-Related Diabetes in Cancer Patients

For all the tremendous benefits immunotherapy offers patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), immune-related adverse events (irAEs) can be equally burdensome. Treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) targeting PD-1/PD-L1 can take a particular toll on a patient's endocrine system, potentially leading to insulin-dependent diabetes. "Endocrine irAEs, such as hypophysitis,...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Study Clinically Validates Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

Last Updated: June 25, 2021. FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test is feasible as a blood-based test that could be used to complement existing single-cancer screening tests, according to a study published online June 24 in the Annals of Oncology. Eric A. Klein,...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Plasma levels of YKL-40 as a prognostic factor in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Mol Clin Oncol. 2021 Aug;15(2):168. doi: 10.3892/mco.2021.2330. Epub 2021 Jun 18. YKL-40, also known as chitinase-3-like protein 1 (CHI3L1), is an inflammatory glycoprotein secreted by different types of cells, such as inflammatory cells. The levels of this protein are elevated in the serum or plasma of patients with different types of cancer, and high concentrations are associated with poor prognosis and short survival in patients with liver, breast, lung, bladder and endometrial cancers. In Mexico, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common type of cancer affecting the pediatric population. The prognosis of patients with ALL is difficult to establish. Hence, the objective of the present study was to analyze the plasma levels of YKL-40 in Mexican children with ALL and investigate its role as a prognostic factor. A case-control study was performed in a population of 90 children aged 1-18 years, among whom 45 had ALL and 45 were hematologically healthy. The levels of YKL-40 in plasma samples were measured using ELISA and were found to be significantly higher in children with ALL compared with those in controls (P<0.0001). Children with ALL who had high plasma levels of YKL-40 (≥36.34 ng/ml) had shorter survival compared with those with low levels (<36.34 ng/ml; P<0.05). The findings of the present study revealed that the YKL-40 plasma level, age/initial leukocyte count and central nervous system invasion were associated with the prognosis of children with ALL [odds ratio (OR)=6.06, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.1-31.6, P=0.03; OR=8.53, 95% CI: 1.2-58.2, P=0.03; and OR=6.45, 95% CI: 1.01-41.2, P=0.04, respectively]. Therefore, YKL-40 plasma levels may serve as a prognostic biomarker in pediatric patients with ALL.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study suggests patients with lung cancer be screened for MET oncogene

Research by investigators at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center suggests that physicians should screen patients with lung cancer for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a treatment strategy. Their findings are published Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. "In our research we found several lung cancer cases that...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This daily vitamin is critical to cancer prevention

In a recent study published in Seminars in Cancer Biology, researchers found that a good vitamin D status is beneficial both in cancer prevention and in the prognosis of several cancers. The anti-cancer effects of vitamin D are especially pronounced in the prevention and treatment of colon cancer and blood...
ScienceEurekAlert

Challenges and opportunities of nanomedicines in clinical translation

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this article the authors Chunxiong Zheng, Mingqiang Li and Jianxun Ding from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China and Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Changchun, China discuss the challenges and opportunities of nanomedicines in clinical translation. Researchers are rapidly gaining a...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Testing several genes can provide precise knowledge about the choice of right medicinal products

Most of us have genetic variations that increase the risk of medicinal products not being effective. In order to provide a more effective treatment with fewer side effects, we need to analyze more of these genetic variations. This will provide us with more precise knowledge about how the individual patient reacts to medicinal products. A new research result from Aarhus University shows that.
Health Servicesenr.com

Challenges Drive Solutions At Mayo Clinic Expansion

Hospital expansions are rarely easy propositions. On top of the technical challenges inherent with medical facilities, nearly every facet of operations, from delicate surgical procedures to linens and other supply services, must be protected from the disruptive effects of construction. That can add up to a lot of headaches for the project team.
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Clinical DNA Sequencer for Ultra-Low Cost Testing

There is a new DNA sequencing instrument, the MINI, for sequencing DNA in the clinic or core research laboratory.Unlike all other DNA sequencing systems, which run only one or two samples at a time, the MINI can simultaneously run any number of flow cells between one and twenty. Each flow cell is designed to be disposable, low-cost and use very little reagent; thus, DNA from a single patient or specimen may be cost-effectively sequenced without the need for indexing multiple samples in a single flow cell. This is an important feature for the clinic, as in addition to simplifying the sample preparation process, different sample may be kept physically separate (meters) from one another, thereby significantly reducing the chance of contamination or false diagnosis. Low cost (about $100 per sequencing test) is achieved through a unique sequencing by synthesis chemistry and low reagent consumption. Parallel flow cell processing and fluidics design results in high throughput (tens of tests per day). In addition to sequence-based clinical testing, the system supports targeted resequencing up to an exome per flow cell. Read lengths are driven by application requirements and are between 35-100 bp.
HealthStreetInsider.com

Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The program to provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to 900 Pharmacies across Canada. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

NIH Begins Clinical Trial Testing COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need...
Mental Healthaao.org

Master Your Ophthalmic Knowledge with Self-Assessment Tools

In this webinar you will learn how self-assessment tools can help you to acquire and retain knowledge quickly and effectively in this 60-minute webinar. Leverage proven strategies from cognitive science to build and keep your ophthalmic knowledge. A demonstration of the Academy’s BCSC Self-Assessment Program and Q&A are included. Review the handout from the webinar here.
CancerMedPage Today

'Clinically Meaningful' Survival Gain in Neuroendocrine Tumors

Dramatic improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for progressive midgut neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) failed to translate into significantly better overall survival (OS), according to a randomized trial. Patients treated with the radionuclide agent 177Lu-dotatate (Lutathera) had a median OS of 48.0 months compared with 36.3 months for patients who received the...
Medical & Biotechtechnologynetworks.com

Drug Safety Testing – From Animals to "Clinical Studies on a Chip"

Systematic drug safety testing originated in the 1960s, in response to safety issues related to thalidomide. This drug was first introduced in the 1950s as a sedative and because it was deemed to be safe by virtue of tests performed in animals, it was prescribed to pregnant women to combat nausea and insomnia associated with morning sickness. It later became evident that women who took the drug in the early phases of pregnancy were at risk of giving birth to children with missing or shortened limbs. In light of the thalidomide tragedy, a systematic approach to drug safety testing, using rodent and non-rodent species for setting drug safety margins, was harmonized across the industry and with different regulatory authorities.