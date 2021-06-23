Cancel
Music

Modest Mouse

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre releasing a new album, The Golden Casket, this Friday via Epic. Last night they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where frontman Isaac Brock and band performed the album’s “We Are Between” remotely from a plant-filled location. More. 12 Best Songs of the Week:...

www.undertheradarmag.com
Chelsea Wolfe
Sondre Lerche
Isaac Brock
Mac Mccaughan
#Modest Mouse#Brand New Music#Music Video#Scandinavian#Republicans#Iceage#Caveman#The Moon Antarctica#Wolf Parade#Neon Indian#Ice Cream Party
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Modest Mouse return full of wisdom and silliness

Modest Mouse, “The Golden Casket" (Epic) Uh-oh. It's not a good sign when any band starts referencing death right from jump. Modest Mouse have placed an open coffin on the cover of its latest album and have called it “The Golden Casket.”. Relax, fans. Inside the 12-track album is a...
MusicPaste Magazine

Modest Mouse Wrestle with Technology on The Golden Casket

Isaac Brock has always been something of a doomsayer. The Modest Mouse leader has spent his career chronicling dissolution, ranging from environmental and cultural to personal, and his acerbic tone and the band’s catchy-abrasive musical arrangements have been a distinctive feature on the indie music landscape since the mid-’90s. This...
MusicNew Haven Register

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins, Interpol to Headline 2022 Just Like Heaven Fest

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins and Interpol will serve as headliners at the second annual Just Like Heaven festival, heading to the Los Angeles area on May 21st, 2022. Just as sister festival Cruel World focuses on the artists from the Eighties’ New Wave era, Just Like Heaven’s lineup brings together early 2000s (and still) indie powerhouses together on one stage at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Modest Mouse Sound Lonesome, Crowded on ‘The Golden Casket’

Modest Mouse were the perfect “right time, right place” band for the early Aughts indie-rock gold rush. They had legit Nineties alt-rock bona fides (Beat Happening’s Calvin Johnson co-produced Mouse’s high water mark, ’97’s The Lonesome Crowded West), and frontman Isaac Brock wrote quirky, clever songs in the traditions of Pavement, Pixies and early Beck, indulging a sort of unobjectionable, ready-for-primetime irony that perfectly soundtracked commercials between segments of The Office. One of those jingles, “Float On,” helped them score a platinum record, and before the decade was up, they had a Number One album and a gold plaque to show for it with We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. Their ascent was a rare instance where a cultural moment came to a band, and not the other way. But Modest Mouse didn’t concern themselves with zeitgeist, and they waited eight years to follow up their hit with 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.
MusicVulture

The Best and Most Evolved of Modest Mouse, According to Isaac Brock

Isaac Brock is trying to remember his band’s old songs. It’s been 25 years since Modest Mouse released its first album, 1996’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, and closer to 30 since the Washington band has existed. The front man isn’t used to thinking about their back catalogue, he’s used to playing it during concerts; just because he hasn’t gotten to do the latter over the past year doesn’t make him any keener on the former. He scrolls through his catalogue as we speak, seeing which song titles can jog his memory. At one point, I mention that “Dramamine” was the first track on Modest Mouse’s debut album. “Was it?” he replies. “Well, I’ll be goddamned, it sure was!”
MusicNME

Watch Modest Mouse rock out performing ‘We Are Between’ on ‘Fallon’

Modest Mouse made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Golden Casket’, performing lead single ‘We Are Between’. Playing from an apartment set-up littered with foliage (and a pink statue of an elephant), the band delivered a sharp and impassioned performance...
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicStereogum

Premature Evaluation: Modest Mouse The Golden Casket

Isaac Brock has been a father for nearly two decades now, but he has never sounded more like a dad. Behold the Modest Mouse mastermind at the outset of new album The Golden Casket — the band’s first in six years — declaring, in a stark contrast to his hallucinatory past, “Fuck your acid trip, I need to get home.” Catch him on “Wooden Soldiers” decrying the “hashtaggin’, photo-braggin'” set while assuring his partner, “You just being here, being you’s enough for me.” Survey the relentless sentimentality on display throughout “Lace Your Shoes,” a miniature epic in which Brock earnestly alludes to his children being delivered by a stork and worries that someone will be cruel to them at school someday. Amidst the freeform synth melodies and slow-pounding toms, he even tenderly enthuses, “I can’t wait to see which paths you choose.” It’s not for nothing that Brock and his longtime drummer Jeremiah Green appeared in golf regalia in their recent promo pics.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Interview: William Goldsmith of Assertion

Fans of ’90s alternative rock may have wondered where drummer William Goldsmith (Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, Foo Fighters) disappeared to. After a Sunny Day Real Estate reunion tour in 2010, Goldsmith says he “fell off the face of the earth” and seriously considered putting down the drumsticks for good. In the last decade, Goldsmith admits that, “I sat down and played drums one time” and it wasn’t until he met singer/guitarist Justin Tamminga and bassist Bryan Gorder – who play together in the band Blind Guides – that the passion returned. Getting back into the rhythm was a bit more difficult. “It’s kind of like riding a bike, but a bike covered in cobwebs,” Goldsmith says. “Physically, it was a challenging process but I was able to remember my approach.”
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'F9,' 'Nobody' DVD, Modest Mouse and Doja Cat albums, more

“Nobody”: Bob Odenkirk stars as the titular “Nobody,” a suburban dad named Hutch who’s always getting pushed around, but has a lurking set of skills. Emasculated following a home burglary where he does nothing to stop the robbers, Hutch finally snaps and taps into his repressed past life as an assassin when confronted by hooligans on a bus.
MusicAlternative Press

11 re-imagined cover songs that became popular

One of the best things about music is when artists put their own unique spin on iconic songs. Sometimes they change the song’s original genre, swap in new lyrics or reimagine its intent. Modern artists will always cover classic songs, such as twenty one pilots undertaking “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley or Miley Cyrus performing “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. But did you know that some of your favorite, and arguably timeless, tracks are actually covers themselves?
MusicNME

NME Radio Roundup 5 July 2021: Beabadoobee, Doja Cat, Jade Bird and more

A few weeks back Beabadoobee released ‘Our Extended Play’, a collaborative EP written with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel. The four track collection is softer than Beabadoobee’s ferocious 2020 debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, but the razor-sharp songwriting and lush production remains. With its anthemic chorus and scuzzy guitar riffs, we’ve added killer recent single ‘Cologne’ straight to the NME Radio A List this week.
MusicNo Treble

In Memoriam: Rick Laird

Sad news to report today: jazz bassist and Mahavishnu Orchestra member Rick Laird has passed away. He was 80 years old. Tributes have been pouring in from musicians around the world, including his former bandmate Billy Cobham. “To all who were close to the [Mahavishnu Orchestra] you knew that the...
Pasadena, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Just Like Heaven 2022 lineup (Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, M.I.A., more)

Coachella organizers Goldenvoice launched Just Like Heaven, a single-day California festival with a lineup that could've come out of someone's mid to late 2000s iTunes playlist during indie rock's popularity boom, in 2019, and they've announced that they're bringing it back in 2022. For its second edition, the festival moves from Long Beach to Pasadena, CA, where it happens on Saturday, May 21 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl. Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM PT, with the general sale beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 AM PT.
Alabama StateJamBase

Blind Boys Of Alabama Guest With Warren Haynes At Peach Music Festival

Gov’t Mule guitarist Warren Haynes was joined by Blind Boys of Alabama for “Soulshine” at The Peach Music Festival on Sunday. The famed singing group backed Haynes on “Soulshine” to close out his Fourth Of July set at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania before both Warren and Blind Boys Of Alabama sat-in with The String Cheese Incident at different points of SCI’s festival-ending performance.
Portland, ORWWEEK

Enjoy This Story About the Time Modest Mouse Frontman Isaac Brock Got Super High and Wound up on the Jumbotron at a Blazers Game

“And then there was this Costanza moment, where I had just gotten some hot dog or something, and I couldn’t figure out how to eat this fucking thing.”. Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has been doing an uncharacteristic amount of interviews lately promoting The Golden Casket, his band’s first album in six years. Some have been borderline troubling. Others—namely, the ones that avoid getting into deep-cut conspiracy theories—manage to be pretty fun, in that genially cantankerous Isaac Brock way.

