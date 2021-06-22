Cancel
Lorde announces release date and world tour for new album Solar Power

By MusicWeek Staff
Music Week
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde will release her third album Solar Power on August 20. Additionally, the artist also has confirmed dates for a world tour of the record next year, which will kick off in her native New Zealand at the Electric Avenue Festival on February 26. Her shows in North America will...

