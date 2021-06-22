METALLICA Announce Remastered Edition Of The Black Album + The Metallica Blacklist Featuring 50+ Artists Interpreting Their Favourite Black Album Cuts

It comes as no surprise to see that Metallica’s biggest reissue yet happens to be for their most popularized album — The Black Album. Of all the albums to go all out for, Metallica’s monumental self-titled album is the obvious choice. Apart from being hailed as one of the greatest rock records ever written, the album is 16 times platinum and has managed to stay on the Billboard Top 200 for over 550 weeks straight. In fact, it was actually the band’s first No. 1 charting record back when it was released in 1991. Now 20 years later, Metallica has announced the details for their long awaited Black Album reissue, and right out of the gate the packaging seems to acknowledge this album’s legendary stature.