Michigan-born and LA-based singer/songwriter Anna Ash is back this week with her latest EP, Fire Season, releasing June 25th. Coming shortly after L.A. Flame, her 2019 full-length album, and Oldies, her 2020 EP, her latest EP was recorded under COVID isolation at Eli Crews’ home studio in the Catskill Mountains, building out the personal and reflective elements long present in Ash’s music to new heights. Ash has already shared a handful of new singles from the record, but she is now back with one last taste of the EP before it releases, “What the Light Can Do,” premiering with Under the Radar.