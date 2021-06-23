Receptionist/Transaction Coordinator
Job Purpose: The Receptionist/Transaction Coordinator (TC) works with agents to maintain transaction files to ensure that mandatory disclosures are completed and are permanently filed as an official company document. This position also provides general office support during business hours to the Owner/Broker, his Agents, fellow employees and office visitors by handling a variety of tasks in order to ensure that all interactions between the company and its’ clientele are positive and productive.lostcoastoutpost.com