Receptionist/Transaction Coordinator

Our client, an established local dealer group, requires a Customer Service Advisor for their franchised dealership's busy Service department. You will need to be enthusiastic and have the confidence to deliver the very best in customer care 100% of the time. The ability to prioritise, co-ordinate and work on your own initiative is essential, as are accurate keyboard skills and a good telephone manner. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role within the motor trade, be computer literate and have good communication skills. A rewarding package is on offer with this vacancy.