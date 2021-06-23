Code Enforcement Officer I/II
$3,507 - $4,687 Monthly. The ideal candidate will have related experience performing inspections or investigations involving the evaluation and enforcement of laws, codes or ordinances related to building, zoning and health and safety rules and regulations. They will have experience with the investigation and resolution of code violation cases including coordination with multiple departments and agencies as well as testifying in hearing and court proceedings. Candidates should possess strong oral and written communication and interpersonal and problem solving skills. Education/Training: Completion of twelfth grade supplemented by specialized training/college in criminal justice, planning, public administration, law enforcement, construction inspection, or related field.lostcoastoutpost.com