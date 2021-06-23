Cancel
Code Enforcement Officer I/II

 13 days ago

$3,507 - $4,687 Monthly. The ideal candidate will have related experience performing inspections or investigations involving the evaluation and enforcement of laws, codes or ordinances related to building, zoning and health and safety rules and regulations. They will have experience with the investigation and resolution of code violation cases including coordination with multiple departments and agencies as well as testifying in hearing and court proceedings. Candidates should possess strong oral and written communication and interpersonal and problem solving skills. Education/Training: Completion of twelfth grade supplemented by specialized training/college in criminal justice, planning, public administration, law enforcement, construction inspection, or related field.

Law EnforcementBrookings Institution

How to ensure officers like Derek Chauvin do not work in law enforcement

For nine minutes and 29 seconds, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck until the life left his body. This occurred while dejected onlookers raised visible frustration for what many correctly perceived to be a murder occurring in broad daylight on a major street. While observing, participating, and standing guard, other police officers seemed to be ok with what was occurring or did not have the courage to intervene to stop it and engage in an appropriate duty of care.
Nolensville, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Law enforcement always the true calling for Nolensville officer

When he was growing up, Nolensville Police Department Sgt. Chris Peercy was surrounded by family members and family friends who were in law enforcement, and their stories intrigued him. As interesting and exciting as they were, it took him a few years and several different career stops before he realized...
Corcoran, MNhometownsource.com

Corcoran begins to reassess code enforcement sweeps, citations

After receiving multiple complaints from the public, on June 10 the Corcoran City Council discussed the city code and how city officials have been enforcing it, particularly as it relates to yard storage. Near the end of the June 10 meeting, the council gave direction to staff, who will then...
Beach Beacon

Dunedin OKs new process to enforce code violations

DUNEDIN — Sometimes, getting city code violators to comply with regulations gets bogged down in the weeds. City commissioners agreed June 17 to give staff the tools to help make sure that code violations are addressed in a timely fashion. Essentially, they approved a civil citation process that city officials...
Columbus, OHWTOV 9

DeWine announces pilot program to recruit new law enforcement officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said police chiefs and officers around the state are concerned about the lack of applicants to replace retirements. DeWine announced a pilot program to recruit new officers Wednesday at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “The Office of law enforcement recruitment's new college...
palmcoastobserver.com

New law bars code enforcement officers from investigating anonymous complaints

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 29 signed into law Senate Bill 60, which bars code enforcement officers from investigating anonymous complaints. All code enforcement reports must include the complainant’s personal information, including name and address. The new law states, “A person designated as a code inspector may not initiate...
WBOC

Community Rallies for Revision of Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights

DOVER, Del.- A bill to amend the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights is waiting for a vote in the Delaware Legislature. The bill, SB 149, proposes revising the LEOBOR by ensuring that prosecutors and criminal defense counsel will have access to all law enforcement misconduct records, as well as make them available for the public.
Nogales International

Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement in Patagonia

Beginning next month, the Patagonia Marshal’s Office will close and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies will take over policing duties in the town. The move was finalized on Wednesday when the Patagonia Town Council approved an Intergovernmental agreement with Santa Cruz County for the sheriff’s services. They also approved a deal that will have the County Animal Control Department provide services in the town.
Law EnforcementMercury News

Law enforcement agencies struggle to recruit new officers

Nebraska — Law enforcement across the country is reporting a recruitment crisis and said there aren’t enough applicants to fill jobs. Now they’re trying to find new ways to get people interested in policing while trying to keep the ones they already have. It’s the same story at metro and...
Hobbs, NMNWI.com

Hobbs settles ex-officers' suit over race-based enforcement

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Hobbs will pay a $1.4 million settlement to three former police officers whose whistleblower lawsuit alleged they were subjected to racist language and directed to target minority neighborhoods. The 2017 lawsuit filed former officers Brandon Ellis, Vasshawn Robinson and Jeremy Artis was settled Thursday in federal...
suncommunitynews.com

White steps down as Essex codes officer

ESSEX | Town of Essex building and zoning codes officer Jay White resigned his position June 24, saying he was no longer confident he had the board’s support to work for fair and equal enforcement of the law. “The board has started to undermine my authority, making it impossible to...
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Code Enforcement Orders Demolition Of Economy Inn

WARSAW — Warsaw’s Economy Inn may soon be no more. At a Warsaw Code Enforcement meeting on Tuesday, June 22, Hearing Officer Thomas Earhart ordered that the hotel, located at 3521 Lake City Highway, be demolished. The building was damaged in a windstorm in May 2019. Owner Jay Patel did...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County sending code enforcement officers to inspect Sunny Acres sober-living ranch

After receiving complaints from neighbors of the Sunny Acres sober-living facility, the County of San Luis Obispo is planning to inspect alleged code violations at the ranch — with or without property owner Dan DeVaul’s permission. The County Counsel’s Office confirmed Monday it had obtained a civil inspection warrant Friday...
Rutland Herald

Police reform

This is what the Boston Globe had to say about police reform:. Change has come slowly. It’s everybody’s business to keep redefining and expanding the idea of what makes us safe. There won’t be any parades or fireworks on July 1 as there are on July Fourth — although perhaps...
Windermere, FLwindermere.fl.us

CODE ENFORCEMENT: No More Anonymous Reporting

Governor DeSantis signed CS/SB 60 — County and Municipal Code Enforcement, which prohibits Code Enforcement from accepting anonymous complaints. The complainant must give his or her name and address before a case can begin. The only exception to this new law, is if the violation being reported is a threat to public health, safety or welfare. These changes took effect 7/1/2021. The bill has been included below.
The Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | City codes being enforced

A new dawn is approaching for the city. There is a new sheriff and deputy in town enforcing code laws. It’s a good way to increase those coffers and frighten the seniors who are troubled enough, burdened with taxes for those who don’t pay, and the county doesn’t enforce who owe more than a 100 grand. It’s the biggest scam.
Columbus, OHohiohouse.gov

LaRe Bill to Protect Law Enforcement Officers Passes the Ohio House

COLUMBUS – The Ohio House of Representatives on Friday passed Substitute House Bill 22, which expands the offense of obstructing justice. Sub. H.B. 22, sponsored by State Representative Jeff LaRe (R-Violet Twp.), expands the offense of obstructing justice to include failure to follow a lawful order from a law enforcement officer or diverting a law enforcement officer’s attention.
spacecoastdaily.com

City of Melbourne Will No Longer Initiate Code Enforcement Action From Anonymous Complaints

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne will no longer investigate or initiate code enforcement action from anonymous complaints, pursuant to Florida law. The same requirements apply to complaints submitted online, in-person, by phone, mail, or other means of submission. Florida law does allow anonymous complaint for...

