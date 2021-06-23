Code Enforcement Officer I/II

For nine minutes and 29 seconds, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck until the life left his body. This occurred while dejected onlookers raised visible frustration for what many correctly perceived to be a murder occurring in broad daylight on a major street. While observing, participating, and standing guard, other police officers seemed to be ok with what was occurring or did not have the courage to intervene to stop it and engage in an appropriate duty of care.