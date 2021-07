After the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses shut down, furloughing staff members and sending hundreds home without steady work. The community anxiously awaited a return to some-semblance of normal, many waiting for days, weeks or months to try and apply for new jobs or government assistance. Those lucky enough to keep their jobs worked through the pandemic, providing services in limited capacity to the community. As vaccines have continued to become more readily available to the public, and businesses resume service with lifted restrictions, it would seem as if there is a light at the end of the tunnel for many.