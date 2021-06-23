Adminstrative Intern

Education: Will be a junior at Kansas State University studying computer engineering. Why did you choose to pursue an internship with MKC/TMA?. I took a summer job at MKC’s Lindsborg location right out of high school. I learned extensively about the inner workings of grain elevators and really enjoyed my time there. The following winter, I had the opportunity to work in Lindsborg again while on winter break, and a co-worker referred me to the internship program. I applied, hopeful for a chance to intern, and was ultimately chosen to be one of the two 2020 Applications Development interns. Even though my time last year had been undercut by many COVID restrictions, the experiences and opportunities I received made me want to return.