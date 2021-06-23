Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Adminstrative Intern

lostcoastoutpost.com
 13 days ago

Green Diamond Resource Company is currently looking for summer administrative help at our offices in both Korbel and Orick. This is a perfect job if you need summer work and then expect to start college in the fall. This job will provide you an opportunity to gain understanding in business processes and procedures for accounting, human resources and safety. In addition there are administrative tasks that are needed for forestry and operations which includes providing maps and other documents needed by the staff of both departments.

lostcoastoutpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intern#Green Diamond#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyFingerLakes1

The many benefits of interning at a startup

An internship program is a great way for young individuals just out of college to explore various work profiles and see what they’re interested in. Not everyone has a fixed approach in life, and that’s fine. Internships help you get access to the company culture and see for yourself if your assigned role and the company you intern for holds your interest.
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

NOC student interns at international machinery supplier

ENID, Okla. — A local Northern Oklahoma College student interned at an international machinery provider this summer. Blayne Douglass, a business major, did an internship at Ditch Witch’s factory in his hometown, Perry. He worked in the Continuous Improvement Department, where problems with the processing are prevented through monitoring. “Internships...
BusinessInside Indiana Business

International Center Makes Promotion

The International Center has promoted Rebecca VanVliet to marketing and communications director. She most recently served as the Center's marketing and communications manager. “Rebecca is an outstanding example of the potential that exists within our internship program for an intern to gain so rich an experience that they are prepared to move after graduation directly into a position in their chosen field, whether at The Center or elsewhere. We are grateful for her contribution to the success of The Center’s brand and helping us carry out our mission to promote a more global Indiana,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Baier.
Jasper, INInside Indiana Business

Kimball International Expanding in Jasper

JASPER - Jasper-based Kimball International Inc. (Nasdaq: KBAL) has announced plans for an expansion of its warehousing operations. The commercial furnishings company says it will build a 220,000-square-foot warehouse building at its industrial campus in the Dubois County city and add about 10 jobs. Kimball says the new building will...
Claremont, CAhmc.edu

Meet the Summer Interns!

We are happy to introduce our new Summer Interns, Savanah and Alyssa, to the Admission Team! These two senior Mudders will assist in conducting interviews for Fall 2022 HMC applicants. Keep reading to hear more about these awesome students and hear what they have to say about the college search process.
Boulder, COnaropa.edu

International Students

No matter where you're from, we believe you'll feel at home at Naropa University. Our students hail from all corners of the world: London, Paris, Moscow, Sydney, Tehran, Tokyo, Beijing, and many places in between. And they continue to come here because—above all else—they're welcomed warmly here. They always will be.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

customer service, cashier, barista

Coffee Break in Sunny Brae (across from Murphys) is looking for a self motivated, fast-paced, reliable person to join our team. Open daily from 6:30 A.M.- 3:00 summer hours and will resume 6:30-5:00 hours mid August. Please drop off a resume in person with availability for summer and availability for the school year.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

The Agony of the Internal Candidate

N 2015 I gamely applied for a tenure-track position at a private college in Nebraska. Though I was a nursing mother, I felt I couldn’t risk requesting pumping time: I worried that making a fuss could cost me the job. I can never unburn from my memory the experience of crouching in a campus bathroom between interviews, hand-expressing milk into a toilet. Is this embarrassing to disclose? Of course it is, even today, nearly six years later. It was embarrassing — humiliating — to experience. But I did it because I thought it gave me my best chance of securing a position that I couldn’t know a current, contingent faculty member was also desperately hoping to secure. For my pains, the inside candidate was hired and I narrowly avoided mastitis. After the Nebraska Incident, I vowed never to be fooled again.
InternetThe Drum

SEO for international websites

Taking your brand international is an exciting time! However, with new levels of success comes new levels of challenges - and we’re here to make it easier! So, if you’re going international, then having a website in each country's official language with native SEO is vital. On the surface, international...
Personal FinanceThe Independent

Guide to international money transfers

We get it. You’ve been cooped up for too long and now it’s time to spread your wings, whether its to the neglected second home abroad, those international working relationships, or you’ve got your eye on a brand new life overseas. For that you’ll need currency. And to get that,...
EducationBirmingham Star

MySkool - The affordable international school

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/Digpu): Myskool offers a unique online school program, to provide scholastics and co-scholastic at Affiliated International Schools for less than 50% of the regular fee structure. This comes as a big relief to parents who have been reeling under the impact of covid-19 and also...
Career Development & Adviceinn.org

Guidance on hosting newsroom interns

This week INN released a new piece, How to host an intern: Advice from nonprofit news leaders. Here’s why this matters: Journalism internships are notorious for enabling the whiter and wealthier to climb a career ladder, leaving people of color and others from less-privileged backgrounds disadvantaged. Some journalism students are encouraged to take on unpaid work, leaving students who can’t afford to work for free with less “experience” to list on a resume.
Musicmkcoop.com

Q&A with Intern Joshua Peterson

Education: Will be a junior at Kansas State University studying computer engineering. Why did you choose to pursue an internship with MKC/TMA?. I took a summer job at MKC’s Lindsborg location right out of high school. I learned extensively about the inner workings of grain elevators and really enjoyed my time there. The following winter, I had the opportunity to work in Lindsborg again while on winter break, and a co-worker referred me to the internship program. I applied, hopeful for a chance to intern, and was ultimately chosen to be one of the two 2020 Applications Development interns. Even though my time last year had been undercut by many COVID restrictions, the experiences and opportunities I received made me want to return.
Businessfinextra.com

Booking.com creates fintech unit

Today Booking.com announced the creation of a new internal FinTech business unit to facilitate seamless access to the company’s global travel marketplace for both customers and partners. As a truly global e-commerce company with business operations in nearly every country and city on the planet, Booking.com’s vision behind creating this...
SoftwarePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Logistics Management Software Solution

Sagar Informatics' logistics management software package is intended for planning, management, and implementation of the effective movement and storage of related data, merchandise, and services from origin to destination. SIPL's Logistics Management Solutions also controls the price and your efficient transport management covering everything from order entry and planning-also with automated tour planning - to freight invoicing, fleet management, and Business Intelligence Systems for evaluating your data. To get a free demo, visit: https://www.sagarinfotech.com/Product.aspx/11/Logistics-Management-Software or send us a mail at contact@sagarinfotech.com.
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...
Economyaithority.com

VOLANSYS Earned Established Positioning in Zinnov Zones Ratings 2020 for IoT Services

VOLANSYS, a leading engineering services & solutions provider has been recognized as an ‘Established Solutions Provider’ for IoT technology services in the Zinnov Zones 2020 E R&D services report. VOLANSYS, a leading engineering services & solutions provider has been recognized as an ‘Established Solutions Provider’ for IoT technology services in...
Softwareaithority.com

Artificial Solutions Strengthens Management Team and Board of Directors

Artificial Solutions, a leading specialist in Conversational AI, appoints Paloma Ramirez Diaz-Monis as Chief People Officer and member of the management team. Vesna Lindkvist, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technical Officer at Kivra, has been elected to Artificial Solutions´ Board of Directors. On July 6th, Paloma Ramirez Diaz-Monis will take...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Businessfinextra.com

Synpulse appoints digital banking veteran

Leading global management consultancy Synpulse announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of digital banking veteran, Andreas Skopal, as a new Partner. Andreas will play a key role in leading and further strengthening Synpulse’s digital banking practice and Business Innovation & Growth Competence Centre for banking and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy