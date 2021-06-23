Adminstrative Intern
Green Diamond Resource Company is currently looking for summer administrative help at our offices in both Korbel and Orick. This is a perfect job if you need summer work and then expect to start college in the fall. This job will provide you an opportunity to gain understanding in business processes and procedures for accounting, human resources and safety. In addition there are administrative tasks that are needed for forestry and operations which includes providing maps and other documents needed by the staff of both departments.lostcoastoutpost.com