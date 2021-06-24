Cancel
South Portland, ME

Gov. Mills vetoes bill that would have closed Long Creek Youth Development Center

WMTW
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed several bills recently passed by the Maine Legislature. She announced seven vetoes Thursday morning. One bill that she vetoed would have closed the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Mills called the bill, LD 1668, "fundamentally flawed" saying it would force "the closure of the State's only secure confinement option for juvenile offenders before safe and appropriate alternatives will be available."

