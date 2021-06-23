Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Fire Department to Host “Let’s Talk About Wildfires” Town Hall Meeting June 29 | 6/23/21

 13 days ago

Now is your chance to learn how to protect your home or business from wildfire. The Pocatello Fire Department is teaming up with the Bureau of Land Management, Johnny Creek Firewise Committee, and High Country Resource Conversation and Development to host a firewise town hall meeting at Fire Station #5, 5300 South Bannock Highway, Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting, attendees will learn about ways to create defensible space on their property, emergency planning strategies, and more.

