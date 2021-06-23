Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center Hosts Summer 2021 7th Avenue Book Talk Series

Posted by 
Gainesville, Florida
Gainesville, Florida
 13 days ago

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is launching the 7th Avenue Book Talk Series with free, monthly events at the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center throughout the summer.

The series kicks off with a live presentation and book talk with Dr. Micah E. Johnson about his book, “Never Had a Friend.”

When: Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, 1013 NW Seventh Ave.

The story centers around a lonely child who wishes for a friend, loses his home and is faced with heartbreaking hardships and awful adversities. Finding friendship and happiness seems impossible. As his faith dwindles, he wonders, will he ever find a friend? Does he deserve love? In his deepest despair, he discovers the immeasurable and phenomenal human capacity for compassion. The author navigates topics such as trauma, homelessness, adversity and resilience, and delivers a lesson in character education.

This monthly series is designed to bring all neighbors together to open a dialog and create a foundation of understanding, encouragement and respect. Additional 7th Avenue Book Talk Series events are scheduled for July 10, Aug. 1 and Sept. 12, and are free and open to all neighbors.

The A. Quinn Jones Museum & Cultural Center is housed in the former Jones family home. The mission of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center is to serve as stewards of the history of Professor Allen Quinn Jones, Lincoln High School, and the Fifth Avenue and Pleasant Street District and as a platform for community empowerment and improvement through history education and the cultural arts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida

11
Followers
37
Post
27
Views
ABOUT

Gainesville is the county seat of, and the largest city in, Alachua County, Florida, and is both the principal city of the Gainesville, Florida, metropolitan statistical area and the largest city in North Central Florida. In 2019 the US Census Bureau estimated Gainesville's population at 133,997, a 7.6% increase from 2010, and the metropolitan statistical area's population at 288,212.Gainesville is home to the University of Florida, the fifth-largest public university campus by enrollment in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Talk#Arts#Lincoln High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy