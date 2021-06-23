A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center Hosts Summer 2021 7th Avenue Book Talk Series

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department is launching the 7th Avenue Book Talk Series with free, monthly events at the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center throughout the summer.

The series kicks off with a live presentation and book talk with Dr. Micah E. Johnson about his book, “Never Had a Friend.”

When: Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, 1013 NW Seventh Ave.

The story centers around a lonely child who wishes for a friend, loses his home and is faced with heartbreaking hardships and awful adversities. Finding friendship and happiness seems impossible. As his faith dwindles, he wonders, will he ever find a friend? Does he deserve love? In his deepest despair, he discovers the immeasurable and phenomenal human capacity for compassion. The author navigates topics such as trauma, homelessness, adversity and resilience, and delivers a lesson in character education.

This monthly series is designed to bring all neighbors together to open a dialog and create a foundation of understanding, encouragement and respect. Additional 7th Avenue Book Talk Series events are scheduled for July 10, Aug. 1 and Sept. 12, and are free and open to all neighbors.

The A. Quinn Jones Museum & Cultural Center is housed in the former Jones family home. The mission of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center is to serve as stewards of the history of Professor Allen Quinn Jones, Lincoln High School, and the Fifth Avenue and Pleasant Street District and as a platform for community empowerment and improvement through history education and the cultural arts.