Pokémon 'Celebrations' Trading Card Set Will Bring Back Classic Cards, Including Base Set Charizard

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon's 25th-anniversary festivities continue to shine with the announcement of a new set of Pokémon Trading cards. Called 'Celebations', this small expansion of cards has been designed to "celebrate some of Pokémon's greatest moments over 25 years of adventure, discovery, and friendship". There will be more than 45 cards included in total, with 25 of them being remakes of classic cards from years gone by.

