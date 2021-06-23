Guidelines for Return to Campus

Dear Scripps College Faculty, Staff, and Student Summer Workers:. As you may have heard, late last week, Cal-OSHA (Division of Occupational Safety and Health) announced changes regarding masking and social distancing. Los Angeles County Public Health also revised its health orders to be consistent with State guidance. The College is a work site for all employees working on campus. As such, the College is required to follow Cal-OSHA and the state of California compliance standards. In addition to removing physical distancing as a required protocol, the revised masking requirements are largely based upon whether an individual employee has been fully vaccinated. The College has reviewed the new requirements and is, therefore, making the following changes to our current COVID-19 policies. All persons working on campus are required to follow these policies.