House of the Week: Squirrel Hill Townhouse
This three-bedroom townhouse features a light-filled open floor plan with oversized windows, 10-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors. The incredible gourmet kitchen offers endless cabinetry, a granite island and high-end stainless steel appliances. The family room adjoins the spacious eat-in kitchen, highlighted by a wall of windows and French doors that lead to the private outdoor patio area. The expansive master suite features a vaulted ceiling, enormous his-and-hers walk-in closets and a spa-like master bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms and another full bath complete the 2nd floor. The finished lower level offers a bonus room that could be a fourth bedroom or office. A third full bath on this level adds to ease of use. There is plenty of storage space in the large laundry room. The home also includes a two-car integral garage with storage. There is also space for an elevator.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
