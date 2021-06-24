House of the Week: Squirrel Hill Townhouse

I am quite familiar with this charming property since it went under contract during the time I visited the neighborhood to look for my new home. The property still appeals to me for its private setting surrounded by landscaping, mature trees and extensive protected woods across the road provide a peaceful view from the front porch. I also like the detached screened pavilion and the two-roomed greenhouse in the rear landscape that I had envisioned making one side my office and keeping the other space as a greenhouse. Water features add sound to the landscape and as I walked around the rear of the property I discovered the koi pond partially shaded by a tall Japanese maple with a heron sculpture standing guard. The Owners are obviously more attentive gardeners than I am as the decks are filled with pots of colorful flowers and bonsai. Beyond the koi pond is an enormous fig tree that will bear fruit very soon.