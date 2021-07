Gas-on-gas competition pricing, where the gas price is determined by the interplay of supply and demand, accounted for 49.3% of global gas consumption in 2020. Competitive gas-on-gas pricing saw a further growth last year on the back of a shift in LNG imports to gas-on-gas competition (GOG) from oil price escalation (OPE), the International Gas Union (IGU) reports in its Global Wholesale Gas Price Survey 2021. The annual survey, published on July 8, draws data from 94 national-level gas markets that combined account for 98% of total global demand.