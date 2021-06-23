Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Japanese banks could return to US Treasurys, shifting away from yen bonds

spglobal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese banks are likely to pivot toward investing in U.S. Treasurys and other higher-yielding foreign assets as they seek better returns on their swelling deposits. That marks a change after local lenders in 2020 raised their holdings of near-zero-yielding domestic government bonds to the highest point in five years. In...

www.spglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Stocks And Bonds#U S Bonds#Japanese#Us Treasurys#U S Treasurys#Sbi Securities Co#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#The Bank Of Japan#Mufg#Megabank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businesskitco.com

Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency's allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks stumble as mood shift benefits bonds, dollar

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets stumbled on Wednesday as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar, while investors braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting which could confirm a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy. Dealers were hard pressed to find a single catalyst...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Euro near 3-month low after German data, dollar awaits Fed

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro traded near a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after German data raised doubts about the strength of the economic recovery, while the U.S. currency awaited the minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting. The European single currency changed hands at $1.1820, having...
Businesswolfstreet.com

Bank of Japan Stops QE, Reserve Bank of Australia Starts Tapering, Bank of Canada & Bank of England Already Tapering, Amid Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes in Emerging Markets

The Fed is a laggard, now discussing when and how to taper QE. The ECB is an even bigger laggard, as inflation begins to rage. The Fed is a laggard, not the leader, in ending the ridiculously easy money policies. At the ECB, internal resistance is building against its asset purchases but for now is getting squashed, leaving the ECB even further behind than the Fed.
Business94.1 Duke FM

Inflation, COVID-19 and debt top central bank worries – UBS survey

LONDON (Reuters) – Inflation has emerged as one of the top concerns for central bank reserve managers, alongside a failure to end the COVID-19 crisis and soaring debt levels, showed the results of a UBS survey released on Wednesday. Fears about inflation and uncontrolled rises in long-term yields, a risk...
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of Fed meeting minutes

The Fed is expected to publish the minutes from its June 15-16 meeting, at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The May Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of...
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold holds forth near $1,800 psychological helve; 10-yr US Treasury bonds at 1.37%

On Tuesday, the precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices had revived some of its safe-haven appeal following a sharp downturn in US Treasury bond Yields alongside a slide in US Dollar Index (DXY) earlier in the day, as a sweeping plunge in service sectors activities last month as cited by a survey data from Tempe-based ISM (Institute of Supply Management) had heavily weighed on market participants’ morale who had been awaiting minutes from the US Fed’s latest policy meet due on Wednesday.
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Columbia’s IMF says US Dollar’s share of global reserve rises in Q1;euro share slides

International Monetary Fund, the Washington DC-headquartered sister organization of the World Bank largely centring its focus on fostering global economic growth and cooperation, had unveiled later last week that the American Currency’s share of global reserves inched up to 59.5 per cent over fiscal first quarter of the year from a 58.9 per cent logged in Q4, 2020, while US Dollar remains the world’s largest-held foreign currency among major Central Banks.
Businessdallassun.com

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Businesskfgo.com

Fed pivot, inflation boost emerging market interest rate hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Aussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles

* USD flat as jobs data eases pressure for tapering or rate hikes. * Kiwi jumps after business survey pulls forward rate rise f’casts. LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback’s weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Chinabitcoin.com

Japanese Ruling Party Official Says Digital Yen Clarity Will Be Revealed in 2022

While the U.S. ramps up discussions of a digital dollar and China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) draws near, Japan’s CBDC, otherwise known as the digital yen, is getting closer to its realization as well. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party member, Hideki Murai, explained in a recent interview this week that more clarity on the digital yen would be revealed next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy