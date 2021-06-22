Cancel
Energy Industry

Gas, electric system integration is key to energy transition, utility execs say

 16 days ago

Utility executives stressed the need to more closely integrate natural gas and electric systems as the transition to renewable power gathers steam in the coming years. The need stems from the intermittent nature of wind and solar power generation, according to Southern California Gas Co. President Maryam Brown. As renewable penetration increases, she projected the demands placed on the gas system — which can provide dispatchable power — will only grow.

#Renewable Natural Gas#Electric Power#Hydrogen Fuel#Dominion Energy Inc#Coo#Rng
