Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

LOUISE JEAN LITTIERO

timessentinel.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Lettiero, age 83, of Jefferson Hills, at her home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Louise who had a Master's Degree in Guidance and Student Personnel Admin, was a retired administrator for Pascack Hills and Valley Regional School districts in Montvale, New Jersey. Preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor Greco, Florence Palminteri and Thomas Lettiero. Survived by seven nieces and nephews, Barlow Palminteri, Cathy Perri, Roseann (Jojo) Veltri, Mary Ann Germinario, Joanne Palminteri, Lisa Ferrante and Joseph Lettiero (Donna); 10 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills 15025 (412-384-0350) Friday, June 25, 2021, 8:30 – 9:45 am. Prayer in the funeral home 9:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am in Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills 15025. www.stephendslater.com for more info and condolences.

obituaries.timessentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Thomas#Mary Ann#Catholic Church#Valley Regional School#Jefferson Hills 15025#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Mary Louise Sandla

Mary Louise Sandla, age 93, left this life on June 16th, 2021. Mary Lou was born in 1927 and raised in Kansas City, Mo, She later attended and graduated from Denver University with an education degree. After moving to Hawaii in 1968 Mary Lou became very active in theatre. She...
New Castle, PArecordargusnews.com

Bettie Louise Nugent

Bettie Louise Nugent, 76, of 9 N. Penn Ave., Greenville, went to meet her savior early Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pa. Bettie was born in Pecos, Texas, on Oct. 13, 1944, to the late Walter Lee and Jimmie Marie (Cope) Robinson. Bettie received her associate degree from Shenango Valley School of Business and […]
Loudon County, TNCitizen Tribune

Churches approaching normalcy

Area churches are beginning to see a rise in activities and attendance after more than a year of shutdowns and cancellations. Youth ministries, community service and fellowship opportunities suffered during the pandemic. The Rev. Amy Cook, Loudon United Methodist Church pastor, said the church is finally getting children’s programs “back together.”
Springville, UTDaily Herald

Liam Hamilton McKelvey

Time makes a warrior of us all. Liam Hamilton McKelvey, born March 14, 1996, faced much adversity when coming into this beautifully fragile world. In the process of his birth, he almost passed several times, but his warrior spirit was strong and his family's undying love, mystically forged the foundation for this special soul to enter our world. There are many words that come to mind when we think of our brother: a born leader, a master craftsman, an amazing athlete, a dedicated friend, brother, uncle and son, a comedian, a lover of life, people, and the outdoors, a gifted soldier, and most of all a truly genuine soul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy