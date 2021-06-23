Cancel
Oregon State

Motto Mortgage Lakecrest Now Open in Oregon & Washington

By Motto Mortgage
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Now Serving the Portland Metro Area. The company is established by Marcus Brown and Don Courtney, who combined, have more than 23 years of real estate experience. The two Oregonians own and operate Realty ONE Group Prestige, a disruptive agent-centric real estate firm with over 120 local Realtors. Motto Mortgage Lakecrest is a full-service mortgage brokerage, helping to create a customer-first experience from start to finish during the home-buying process.

