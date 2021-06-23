Cancel
East Providence, RI

General Assembly passes bill that would ban gender discrimination in health insurance premiums

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState House — The General Assembly today passed legislation introduced by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) that would ban health insurers from utilizing the discriminatory practice known as gender rating, or routinely charging women and men different premiums for individual insurance.

