Greenwood, MS

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0ae3yhYI00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(GREENWOOD, MS) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Greenwood have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greenwood:

212 W Park Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (662) 453-8505

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

700 W Park Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 662-451-1121

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2202 Highway 82 W

Walmart Inc

Phone: 662-453-4656

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
