Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0ae3wwTX00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Immokalee have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Immokalee:

1102 N 15th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:55 PDT

Phone: (239) 657-3188

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1450 Immokalee Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 239-658-2362

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
55
Followers
306
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Immokalee, FL
Government
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#19 52 55#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateNew York Post

White House says 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases are in Florida

One in five COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks has been detected in Florida, a White House adviser said Thursday. Jeff Zients, the Biden administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, said that the Sunshine State accounted for around 20 percent of the entire country’s new confirmed cases. “For the second week...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Shots and pot: Get free weed at pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Long Beach

Before you “puff, puff, pass,” go get the vax. That’s the recommendation from two Long Beach groups encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the coronavirus in California, grassroots organizations are innovating ways to get residents vaccinated — including one creative idea from the Long Beach Collective Assn., a coalition of cannabis businesses, and Long Beach Forward, an advocacy organization for low-income communities of color.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy