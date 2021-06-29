Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0ae3wvao00

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Huntsville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Huntsville:

3007 Memorial Pkwy SW STE B

Center For Elder Care

Phone: 256 799-2500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 Providence Main St NW Suite G

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 837-2057

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2001 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 880-1470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2525 Oakwood Ave NW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 533-5754

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2210 Winchester Rd NE

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 858-8595

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2110 Oakwood Ave NW

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:38 PDT

Phone: (256) 539-5136

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6070 Moores Mill Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:38 PDT

Phone: (256) 852-4267

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7090 University Dr NW

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (256) 726-0610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8404 S Memorial Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (256) 881-6481

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2246 Winchester Rd NE

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:31 PDT

Phone: (256) 851-5813

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

310 Pelham Ave SW

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:32 PDT

Phone: (256) 534-2333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1660 Old Monrovia Rd NW

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:53 PDT

Phone: (256) 970-6319

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2286 Zierdt Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:06 PDT

Phone: (256) 258-5997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

12796 Bailey Cove Rd SE

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:51 PDT

Phone: (256) 885-2161

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4851 Whitesburg Dr Ste B

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (256) 650-2396

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

5651 Holmes Ave NW

Sams Club

Phone: 256-837-7323

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2235 National Blvd SW

Sams Club

Phone: 256-881-8186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:28pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:28pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:28pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2701 Patton Rd SW E

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Phone: (256) 536-1910

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11399 Memorial Pkwy SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-885-2212

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1086 Jeff Rd NW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-721-2751

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4906 Whitesburg Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-883-0325

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2100 Brandon St SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-512-0957

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3997 University Dr NW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-534-2785

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3120 Bob Wallace Ave SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-533-5058

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3500 Mastin Lake Rd NE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-851-4188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2784 Carl T Jones Dr SE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-882-2883

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3031 Memorial Pkwy SW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-536-2870

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2200 Sparkman Dr NW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-852-2236

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11610 S Memorial Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-881-0581

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4226 Oakwood Ave NW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-361-2083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9020 Bailey Cove Rd SE

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-970-6552

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2305 Jordan Ln SW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-755-3080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1 Cottonvalley Dr NW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-746-1638

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: Unknown; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2165 Winchester Rd NE

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-716-6773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

