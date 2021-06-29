Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Vaccine database: Wilmington sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0ae3wqBB00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(WILMINGTON, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Wilmington have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wilmington:

2302 S 17th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 392-1180

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5920 Carolina Beach Rd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 796-3283

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

820 S College Rd

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 395-9312

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8260 Market St

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 686-1182

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6805 Parker Farm Dr

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 256-4159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

716 Bragg Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (910) 313-2205

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7144 Market St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (910) 821-6055

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

412 S College Rd #62

Sams Club

Phone: 910-392-2995

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4501 Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-799-0448

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5900 Carolina Beach Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-442-4300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2130 S 17th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-343-2988

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3720 S College Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-793-5740

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1618 Dawson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-343-0708

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2401 N College Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-395-2214

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4521 Oleander Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-313-6794

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

6861 Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-793-4924

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

8290 Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-681-1134

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5135 Carolina Beach Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-452-0944

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5226 Sigmon Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-392-4034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8035 Market St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-821-6009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
207
Followers
331
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public Healthnaturalhealth365.com

11,000 deaths and counting: VAERS data released by CDC shows 10,991 deaths and 463,457 adverse events following COVID jab

These heartbreaking cases have been rolling into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since December of last year. Such events must be investigated before causal relationships can be made; indeed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used VAERS data to help connect the dots on what they say is a “plausible causal relationship” between the J&J shot and TTS (blood clots with low platelets).
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy