Boston, MA

Vaccine database: Boston sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Boston Times
 24 days ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(BOSTON, MA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Boston have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boston:

55 Summer St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 426-2690

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

350 Longwood Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 731-5753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

874 Harrison Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 442-0309

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

218 Hanover St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (617) 720-4935

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1065 Commonwealth Avenue

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 617-782-4585

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

90 Causeway St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 857-409-3410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

757 Gallivan Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-282-5246

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

825 Morton St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-298-3114

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1890 Columbus Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 617-445-5457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

278 Blue Hill Avenue #288

Whittier Health Pharmacy Ii

Phone: (617) 652-7679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Boston Times

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

