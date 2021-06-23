Decatur Police: Huntsville man murdered during robbery
DECATUR – The victim of a Sunday morning homicide was shot in the chest during a robbery, according to an affidavit by Decatur police. Mark Stephens Jr., 19, is charged with capital murder in the Southwest Decatur shooting death of Viet Truong, 44. Stephens, listed in court documents as a resident of Mason, Tennessee, is being held in Morgan County Jail without bond. Truong was a resident of Huntsville, according to police.themadisonrecord.com