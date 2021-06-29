Cancel
Syracuse, NY

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 24 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(SYRACUSE, NY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Syracuse have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse:

2515 Erie Blvd E

Price Chopper Pharmacy 172

Phone: 315-449-1016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

519 Butternut St

Rite Aid

Phone: 315-471-1204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Wednesday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Thursday: 07:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

1820 Teall Ave

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:48:13 PDT

Phone: 315-437-1531

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5942 S Salina St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-469-3254

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1405 E Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-472-1042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

401 W Seneca Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-492-4034

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

602 Nottingham Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-446-4820

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1819 W Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-488-2799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4751 Onondaga Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-476-2141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

522 W Onondaga St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-475-1366

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2329 James St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-437-0893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

