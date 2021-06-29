Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Vaccine database: Fayetteville sites that have it on hand

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 24 days ago
(John Moore / Getty)

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Fayetteville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fayetteville:

2800 Raeford Rd #18

Cape Fear Discount Drug

Phone: (910) 484-6100

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 Law Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 822-3535

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7496 Rockfish Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 424-2905

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

404 Ramsey St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (910) 484-1106

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2056 Skibo Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (910) 860-4606

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5515 Waldos Beach Road

Health Matters Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 491-1090

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Wednesday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm; Thursday: 9:30 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

3050 Traemoor Village Dr

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:47 PDT

Phone: (910) 424-3519

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3114 Raeford Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (910) 364-0133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1450 Skibo Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 910-864-7080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5106 NC-87 #100

Village Pharmacy

Phone: (910) 483-3466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

110 Grove St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-223-0270

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6330 Raeford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-860-0058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2605 Raeford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-484-2170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7860 Raeford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-826-3582

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5989 Morganton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-487-2700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3300 Ramsey St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-822-4965

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1600 Skibo Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-868-6178

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3296 Village Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 910-433-4681

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

1550 Skibo Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-868-6434

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4601 Ramsey St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-488-1800

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8660 Cliffdale Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-213-1410

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7701 S Raeford Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-864-6575

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

970 Strickland Bridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-364-0154

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2820 Gillespie St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 910-364-0315

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

