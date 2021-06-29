Cancel
Akron, OH

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Akron

Akron Times
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzQZe_0ae3tFvR00

(John Moore / Getty)

(AKRON, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Akron have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Akron:

2801 E Waterloo Rd

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-628-6067

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

484 E Waterloo Rd

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-773-7772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4053 S Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-644-9911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1540 Canton Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-733-8378

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

325 E Waterloo Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-724-5219

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

361 E Waterloo Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-724-2709

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

840 Brittain Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-784-3907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1925 W Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-869-2097

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

834 W Market St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-434-4997

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1303 Copley Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-869-5896

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1130 S Arlington St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-773-0857

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

302 Canton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-733-4237

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2887 S Arlington St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 330-645-9556

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

