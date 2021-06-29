Vaccine database: Knoxville sites that have it on hand
(Sean Gallup / Getty)
(KNOXVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Knoxville have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville:
Phone: 865-246-0143
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Phone: 423-822-5942
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (865) 766-4424
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (865) 525-4189
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (865) 933-3441
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (865) 525-4967
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (865) 524-3326
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: 865-246-3012
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 865-769-8326
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (865) 525-4629
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT
Phone: (865) 693-6932
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (865) 690-3386
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT
Phone: (865) 573-9906
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:30 PDT
Phone: (865) 947-6892
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT
Phone: (865) 521-2926
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT
Phone: (865) 985-7970
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT
Phone: (865) 671-7920
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:30 PDT
Phone: (865) 686-1020
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT
Phone: (865) 588-8013
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Phone: 865-524-3453
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (865) 577-5533
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 865-769-5180
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 865-374-6159
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: Unknown; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:16 PDT
Phone: (865) 675-3073
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:23 PDT
Phone: (865) 470-0725
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (865) 522-6462
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: 865-637-2582
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-694-2168
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-305-6225
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Phone: 865-922-5234
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 865-560-0135
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 865-690-5357
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 865-867-3031
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 865-694-1186
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 865-544-0123
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 865-573-0081
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 865-694-0827
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 865-588-6755
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 865-688-1812
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 865-922-6437
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 865-531-0033
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 865-546-3987
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 865-938-6760
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm
Phone: 865-922-6031
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-577-2596
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-690-8986
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-544-7710
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-777-5171
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 865-340-4509
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
