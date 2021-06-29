Vaccine database: Knoxville sites that have it on hand

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(KNOXVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Knoxville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville:

300 Prosperity Dr #103 Active Healthhcare Center

Phone: 865-246-0143

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

9203 Kingston Pike American Family Care (Afc )

Phone: 423-822-5942

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

1616 Choto Markets Way Belew Drug Choto

Phone: (865) 766-4424

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2021 N Broadway Belew Drugs

Phone: (865) 525-4189

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

8622 Asheville Hwy Belew Drugs Asheville Highway

Phone: (865) 933-3441

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

5908 Washington Pike #102 Belew Drugs Washington Pike

Phone: (865) 525-4967

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4325 Asheville Hwy East CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (865) 524-3326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

315 Gill Ave Interfaith Health Clinic

Phone: 865-246-3012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

7466 Oak Ridge Hwy Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 865-769-8326

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2217 N Broadway Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 525-4629

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

9501 S Northshore Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT

Phone: (865) 693-6932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

9161 Middlebrook Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 690-3386

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

4409 Chapman Hwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT

Phone: (865) 573-9906

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

6702 Clinton Hwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:30 PDT

Phone: (865) 947-6892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

4414 Asheville Hwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT

Phone: (865) 521-2926

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

9225 Kingston Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT

Phone: (865) 985-7970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

189 Brooklawn St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT

Phone: (865) 671-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

5201 N Broadway St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:30 PDT

Phone: (865) 686-1020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

4918 Kingston Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT

Phone: (865) 588-8013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

2419 Washington Pike Mac'S Pharmacy

Phone: 865-524-3453

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3909 W Martin Mill Pike Mugford Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 577-5533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100 P3 Compounding, Llc

Phone: 865-769-5180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

9352 Park West Blvd Parkwest Medical Center

Phone: 865-374-6159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: Unknown; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: Unknown

11656 Parkside Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:16 PDT

Phone: (865) 675-3073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2010 Town Center Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:23 PDT

Phone: (865) 470-0725

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2429 University Commons Way Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 522-6462

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2920 Knoxville Center Dr Sams Club

Phone: 865-637-2582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm

8435 Walbrook Dr Sams Club

Phone: 865-694-2168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1924 Alcoa Hwy University Of Tennessee Medical Center

Phone: 865-305-6225

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

4127 E Emory Rd Victory Pharmacy

Phone: 865-922-5234

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2559 Willow Point Way Volunteer Pharmacy

Phone: 865-560-0135

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

7810 Oak Ridge Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-690-5357

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4935 Millertown Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-867-3031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

8950 Kingston Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-1186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2400 N Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-544-0123

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4001 Chapman Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-573-0081

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9536 S Northshore Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-0827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

121 N Northshore Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-588-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

5006 N Broadway St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-688-1812

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

6920 Maynardville Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-922-6437

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9200 Middlebrook Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-531-0033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

4423 Asheville Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-546-3987

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

6777 Clinton Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-938-6760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm

7550 Norris Fwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-922-6031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

7420 Chapman Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-577-2596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

8445 Walbrook Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-690-8986

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3051 Kinzel Way Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-544-7710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

10900 Parkside Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-777-5171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3120 McKamey Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-340-4509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.