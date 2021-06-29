Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Vaccine database: Knoxville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykGxt_0ae3tBOX00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(KNOXVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Knoxville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville:

300 Prosperity Dr #103

Active Healthhcare Center

Phone: 865-246-0143

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9203 Kingston Pike

American Family Care (Afc )

Phone: 423-822-5942

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1616 Choto Markets Way

Belew Drug Choto

Phone: (865) 766-4424

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2021 N Broadway

Belew Drugs

Phone: (865) 525-4189

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8622 Asheville Hwy

Belew Drugs Asheville Highway

Phone: (865) 933-3441

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5908 Washington Pike #102

Belew Drugs Washington Pike

Phone: (865) 525-4967

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4325 Asheville Hwy East

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (865) 524-3326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

315 Gill Ave

Interfaith Health Clinic

Phone: 865-246-3012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7466 Oak Ridge Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 865-769-8326

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2217 N Broadway

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 525-4629

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9501 S Northshore Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT

Phone: (865) 693-6932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9161 Middlebrook Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 690-3386

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4409 Chapman Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT

Phone: (865) 573-9906

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6702 Clinton Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:30 PDT

Phone: (865) 947-6892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4414 Asheville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT

Phone: (865) 521-2926

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9225 Kingston Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT

Phone: (865) 985-7970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

189 Brooklawn St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:29 PDT

Phone: (865) 671-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5201 N Broadway St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:30 PDT

Phone: (865) 686-1020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4918 Kingston Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:32 PDT

Phone: (865) 588-8013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2419 Washington Pike

Mac'S Pharmacy

Phone: 865-524-3453

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3909 W Martin Mill Pike

Mugford Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 577-5533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100

P3 Compounding, Llc

Phone: 865-769-5180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9352 Park West Blvd

Parkwest Medical Center

Phone: 865-374-6159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: Unknown; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

11656 Parkside Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:16 PDT

Phone: (865) 675-3073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2010 Town Center Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:23 PDT

Phone: (865) 470-0725

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2429 University Commons Way

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 522-6462

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2920 Knoxville Center Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 865-637-2582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8435 Walbrook Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 865-694-2168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1924 Alcoa Hwy

University Of Tennessee Medical Center

Phone: 865-305-6225

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4127 E Emory Rd

Victory Pharmacy

Phone: 865-922-5234

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2559 Willow Point Way

Volunteer Pharmacy

Phone: 865-560-0135

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7810 Oak Ridge Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-690-5357

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4935 Millertown Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-867-3031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

8950 Kingston Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-1186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2400 N Broadway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-544-0123

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4001 Chapman Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-573-0081

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9536 S Northshore Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-0827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

121 N Northshore Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-588-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5006 N Broadway St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-688-1812

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

6920 Maynardville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-922-6437

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9200 Middlebrook Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-531-0033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

4423 Asheville Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-546-3987

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

6777 Clinton Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-938-6760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7550 Norris Fwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-922-6031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7420 Chapman Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-577-2596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8445 Walbrook Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-690-8986

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3051 Kinzel Way

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-544-7710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10900 Parkside Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-777-5171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3120 McKamey Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 865-340-4509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
269
Followers
324
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy