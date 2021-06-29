Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Richmond Voice
 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0ae3t64900

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(RICHMOND, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Richmond have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Richmond:

2738 W Broad St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 359-2497

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4715 Walmsley Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 275-9235

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5100 S Laburnum Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 222-7827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

3514 W Cary St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 355-8533

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

11120 Patterson Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 740-0238

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2400 E Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 643-1383

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1401 Mall Dr

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 804-464-9111

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

9480 W Broad St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (804) 270-1816

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4816 S Laburnum Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 226-0010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1356 Gaskins Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 740-0011

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3507 W Cary St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 254-6400

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

304-C, 1601 Willow Lawn Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (804) 288-3859

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

901 N Lombardy St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 213-3623

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7000 Tim Price Way

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 772-8541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11895 W Broad St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (804) 360-3268

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1510 Eastridge Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 288-4396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2250 John Rolfe Pkwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:30 PDT

Phone: (804) 591-4324

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4591 S Laburnum Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:24 PDT

Phone: (804) 591-4321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7045 Forest Hill Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (804) 253-0351

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

9900 Independence Park Dr #100

Richmond Pediatric Associates- West End

Phone: 804-747-1750

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Tuesday: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

520 W Broad St

Rite Aid

Phone: 804-225-1340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1104 Courthouse Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 804-378-1877

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2664 New Market Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-795-5141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1214 Westover Hills Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-230-6335

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5122 Hull Street Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-232-4399

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1157 Azalea Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-261-4734

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2924 Chamberlayne Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-321-7068

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4720 Nine Mile Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-222-7914

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3715 Mechanicsville Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-329-1555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

4845 S Laburnum Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-226-4581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

7901 Brook Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-553-8432

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2501 Sheila Ln

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-320-6991

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1504 N Parham Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-270-6034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5221 Brook Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-266-4768

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6920 Forest Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-774-2236

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5001 Nine Mile Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-253-1528

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5700 Hopkins Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-253-0445

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

