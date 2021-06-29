Richmond vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(RICHMOND, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Richmond have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Richmond:

2738 W Broad St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 359-2497

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

4715 Walmsley Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 275-9235

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5100 S Laburnum Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 222-7827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am-12:00am

3514 W Cary St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 355-8533

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

11120 Patterson Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 740-0238

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

2400 E Main St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (804) 643-1383

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1401 Mall Dr Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 804-464-9111

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

9480 W Broad St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (804) 270-1816

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

4816 S Laburnum Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 226-0010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1356 Gaskins Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 740-0011

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3507 W Cary St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 254-6400

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

304-C, 1601 Willow Lawn Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (804) 288-3859

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

901 N Lombardy St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 213-3623

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

7000 Tim Price Way Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 772-8541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

11895 W Broad St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:51 PDT

Phone: (804) 360-3268

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1510 Eastridge Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:52 PDT

Phone: (804) 288-4396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

2250 John Rolfe Pkwy Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:30 PDT

Phone: (804) 591-4324

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4591 S Laburnum Ave Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:24 PDT

Phone: (804) 591-4321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7045 Forest Hill Ave Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (804) 253-0351

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

9900 Independence Park Dr #100 Richmond Pediatric Associates- West End

Phone: 804-747-1750

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Tuesday: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

520 W Broad St Rite Aid

Phone: 804-225-1340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1104 Courthouse Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 804-378-1877

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2664 New Market Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-795-5141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1214 Westover Hills Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-230-6335

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5122 Hull Street Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-232-4399

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1157 Azalea Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-261-4734

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2924 Chamberlayne Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-321-7068

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4720 Nine Mile Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-222-7914

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3715 Mechanicsville Turnpike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-329-1555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

4845 S Laburnum Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 804-226-4581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

7901 Brook Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-553-8432

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2501 Sheila Ln Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-320-6991

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1504 N Parham Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-270-6034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5221 Brook Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-266-4768

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

6920 Forest Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-774-2236

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5001 Nine Mile Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-253-1528

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5700 Hopkins Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 804-253-0445

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.