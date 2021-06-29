COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Virginia Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Virginia Beach:

310 S Rosemont Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (757) 486-0480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

6099 Indian River Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (757) 938-9580

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

1701 Independence Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:56 PDT

Phone: (757) 460-2607

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

1615 General Booth Blvd Food Lion

Phone: 757-721-3213

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am-9:00pm

3333 Virginia Beach Blvd Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 631-2415

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2800 Arctic Ave Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 422-2154

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2476 Nimmo Pkwy Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 563-9414

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

5060 Ferrell Pkwy Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:35 PDT

Phone: (757) 467-2058

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4540 Princess Anne Rd #117 Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 467-4650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2105 Princess Anne Rd #100 Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 721-2672

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2110 N Great Neck Rd Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 481-5458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1069 Independence Blvd Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 217-0246

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4625 Shore Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:13 PDT

Phone: (757) 460-1674

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

1800 Republic Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:14 PDT

Phone: (757) 422-4520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

5237 Providence Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 495-9713

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3330 Virginia Beach Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:14 PDT

Phone: (757) 486-4184

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3901 Holland Road Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (757) 995-0401

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

1177 S Rosemont Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 757-486-4427

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5795 Princess Anne Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 757-490-0307

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4245 Holland Road Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:48:01 PDT

Phone: 757-474-2289

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3653 Virginia Beach Blvd Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:16 PDT

Phone: 757-463-2011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1624 Laskin Rd #750 Rite Aid

Phone: 757-425-9474

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1373 N Great Neck Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 757-481-5001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1075 Independence Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 757-464-2565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2293 Upton Dr Rite Aid

Phone: 757-430-4175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5232 Fairfield Shopping Centre Rite Aid

Phone: 757-495-0898

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3345 Virginia Beach Blvd Sams Club

Phone: 757-631-9791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

657 Phoenix Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-498-9633

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-416-3480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1149 Nimmo Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-430-1836

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4821 Virginia Beach Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-278-2004

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3201 Holland Road Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-821-7674

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

546 First Colonial Road Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-364-7616

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1832 Kempsville Rd #100 Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-278-2566

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.