Buffalo, NY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Buffalo as of Tuesday

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 24 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BUFFALO, NY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Buffalo, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Buffalo:

360 Dingens St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (716) 824-1721

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

392 Kenmore Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (716) 837-3815

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

320 Porter Ave

D'Youville School Of Pharmacy

Phone: (716) 829-8000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

350 Niagara St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-853-3111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

424 Elmwood Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-882-3111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

452 Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-854-3387

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1941 Seneca St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-822-5220

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2474 Bailey Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-897-1070

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2315 William St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-895-3232

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

476 William St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-847-0424

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1224 E Lovejoy St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-893-2338

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

845 Abbott Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-827-9268

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2047 Sheridan Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-873-7813

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm; Wednesday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm; Thursday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm

Visit source for more information

284 Connecticut St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-881-4007

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1070 Genesee St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-894-6565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1410 Delaware Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-885-9944

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-11:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-11:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-11:00 pm

Visit source for more information

789 Tonawanda St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-875-1090

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1625 Broadway

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-894-2443

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

291 W Ferry St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-882-6922

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2585 Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-862-0511

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2453 Elmwood Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-876-3097

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2175 South Park Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 716-828-0194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3564 Delaware Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 716-873-5348

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2970 Niagara Falls Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 716-692-3704

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

650 Delaware Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 716-883-0232

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1556 Hertel Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 716-834-2820

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3488 Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 716-834-7223

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5275 Transit Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 716-639-8598

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Buffalo Post

