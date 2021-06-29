Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 24 days ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(CINCINNATI, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cincinnati, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cincinnati:

934 E McMillan St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (513) 281-6334

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4630 Aicholtz Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT

Phone: (513) 528-8920

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9939 Montgomery Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:13 PDT

Phone: (513) 793-1620

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11390 Montgomery Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:13 PDT

Phone: (513) 247-7760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3760 Paxton Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 871-0725

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3491 N Bend Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 598-7520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8421 Winton Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:03 PDT

Phone: (513) 728-8650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7132 Hamilton Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 728-2720

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8241 Vine St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 821-9660

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4500 Montgomery Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 841-6620

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7385 Wooster Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 271-9320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4777 Kenard Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 681-7916

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

450 Ohio Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT

Phone: (513) 528-6131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2310 Ferguson Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 922-8194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10595 Springfield Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 771-2970

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2120 Beechmont Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 232-4474

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5910 Harrison Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:03 PDT

Phone: (513) 574-5044

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4613 Marburg Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 782-5120

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3609 Warsaw Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 598-7890

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4530 Eastgate Blvd #500

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT

Phone: (513) 943-6340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7580 Beechmont Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:10 PDT

Phone: (513) 233-4420

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1 W Corry St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 872-1520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1212 W Kemper Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 742-2000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5080 Delhi Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 451-7050

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6165 Glenway Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 719-2420

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3636 Springdale Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 639-9920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

888 Eastgate N Dr

Meijer

Phone: 513-943-5710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6550 Harrison Ave

Meijer

Phone: 513-598-2010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3195 Geier Dr

Meijer

Phone: 513-458-2410

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3711 Stone Creek Blvd

Meijer

Phone: 513-245-7510

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5375 N Bend Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 513-661-0800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

815 Clepper Ln

Sams Club

Phone: 513-753-4865

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

398 Anderson Ferry Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-922-6331

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

8210 Winton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-931-5411

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6918 Hamilton Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-931-1717

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3 W Corry St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-751-3444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

7135 Beechmont Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-231-8714

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6204 Montgomery Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-731-2272

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

385 Northland Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-825-6446

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3822 Paxton Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-871-4615

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1982 8 Mile Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-474-4723

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2335 John Gray Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-825-3862

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5508 Bridgetown Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-574-1978

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

719 Ohio Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-753-7578

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5403 N Bend Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-662-1459

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2320 Boudinot Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-347-3359

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

9775 Colerain Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-385-6900

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

9 W Mitchell Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-641-2426

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1776 E Seymour Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-351-3931

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3105 Glendale Milford Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-563-0546

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

601 Race St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-929-4316

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4241 Glenway Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-921-7722

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7398 Wooster Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-271-3131

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2203 Beechmont Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-232-7200

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

406 Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-721-0840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4370 Eastgate Square Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-753-3200

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8451 Colerain Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-245-9458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4000 Red Bank Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-351-9818

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2322 Ferguson Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-922-8881

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1143 Smiley Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-825-4423

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2801 Cunningham Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-769-1124

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10240 Colerain Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-385-0083

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
