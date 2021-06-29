COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday
(CINCINNATI, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cincinnati, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cincinnati:
Phone: (513) 281-6334
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT
Phone: (513) 528-8920
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:13 PDT
Phone: (513) 793-1620
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:13 PDT
Phone: (513) 247-7760
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT
Phone: (513) 871-0725
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (513) 598-7520
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:03 PDT
Phone: (513) 728-8650
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 728-2720
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT
Phone: (513) 821-9660
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT
Phone: (513) 841-6620
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT
Phone: (513) 271-9320
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT
Phone: (513) 681-7916
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT
Phone: (513) 528-6131
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 922-8194
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 771-2970
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT
Phone: (513) 232-4474
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:03 PDT
Phone: (513) 574-5044
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (513) 782-5120
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 598-7890
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT
Phone: (513) 943-6340
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:10 PDT
Phone: (513) 233-4420
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (513) 872-1520
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 742-2000
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (513) 451-7050
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 719-2420
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT
Phone: (513) 639-9920
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 513-943-5710
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-598-2010
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-458-2410
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-245-7510
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-661-0800
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 513-753-4865
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 513-922-6331
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 513-931-5411
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-931-1717
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 513-751-3444
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 513-231-8714
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-731-2272
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 513-825-6446
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 513-871-4615
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-474-4723
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-825-3862
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-574-1978
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 513-753-7578
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-662-1459
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 513-347-3359
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 513-385-6900
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 513-641-2426
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-351-3931
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-563-0546
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-929-4316
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 513-921-7722
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 513-271-3131
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-232-7200
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 513-721-0840
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 513-753-3200
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone: 513-245-9458
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone: 513-351-9818
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone: 513-922-8881
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone: 513-825-4423
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone: 513-769-1124
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone: 513-385-0083
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
