COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

(CINCINNATI, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cincinnati, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cincinnati:

934 E McMillan St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (513) 281-6334

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

4630 Aicholtz Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT

Phone: (513) 528-8920

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

9939 Montgomery Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:13 PDT

Phone: (513) 793-1620

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

11390 Montgomery Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:13 PDT

Phone: (513) 247-7760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3760 Paxton Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 871-0725

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3491 N Bend Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 598-7520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

8421 Winton Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:03 PDT

Phone: (513) 728-8650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

7132 Hamilton Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 728-2720

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

8241 Vine St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 821-9660

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

4500 Montgomery Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 841-6620

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

7385 Wooster Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 271-9320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

4777 Kenard Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 681-7916

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

450 Ohio Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT

Phone: (513) 528-6131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2310 Ferguson Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 922-8194

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

10595 Springfield Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 771-2970

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2120 Beechmont Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:42 PDT

Phone: (513) 232-4474

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

5910 Harrison Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:03 PDT

Phone: (513) 574-5044

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

4613 Marburg Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 782-5120

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3609 Warsaw Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 598-7890

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

4530 Eastgate Blvd #500 Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:11 PDT

Phone: (513) 943-6340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

7580 Beechmont Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:10 PDT

Phone: (513) 233-4420

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1 W Corry St Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 872-1520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1212 W Kemper Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 742-2000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

5080 Delhi Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (513) 451-7050

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

6165 Glenway Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 719-2420

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3636 Springdale Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:09 PDT

Phone: (513) 639-9920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

888 Eastgate N Dr Meijer

Phone: 513-943-5710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

6550 Harrison Ave Meijer

Phone: 513-598-2010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3195 Geier Dr Meijer

Phone: 513-458-2410

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3711 Stone Creek Blvd Meijer

Phone: 513-245-7510

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5375 N Bend Rd Sams Club

Phone: 513-661-0800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

815 Clepper Ln Sams Club

Phone: 513-753-4865

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

398 Anderson Ferry Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-922-6331

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

8210 Winton Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-931-5411

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6918 Hamilton Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-931-1717

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3 W Corry St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-751-3444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

7135 Beechmont Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-231-8714

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6204 Montgomery Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-731-2272

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

385 Northland Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-825-6446

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3822 Paxton Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-871-4615

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1982 8 Mile Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-474-4723

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2335 John Gray Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-825-3862

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5508 Bridgetown Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-574-1978

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

719 Ohio Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-753-7578

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5403 N Bend Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-662-1459

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2320 Boudinot Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-347-3359

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

9775 Colerain Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-385-6900

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

9 W Mitchell Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-641-2426

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1776 E Seymour Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-351-3931

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3105 Glendale Milford Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-563-0546

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

601 Race St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-929-4316

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4241 Glenway Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-921-7722

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

7398 Wooster Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-271-3131

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2203 Beechmont Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-232-7200

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

406 Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 513-721-0840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

4370 Eastgate Square Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-753-3200

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

8451 Colerain Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-245-9458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

4000 Red Bank Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-351-9818

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2322 Ferguson Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-922-8881

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1143 Smiley Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-825-4423

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2801 Cunningham Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-769-1124

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

10240 Colerain Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 513-385-0083

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.