Detroit, MI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Detroit

 24 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0ae3pR8500

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(DETROIT, MI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Detroit have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit:

19900 Van Dyke Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 368-3800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

15455 Gratiot Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 372-7076

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

18600 Livernois

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (313) 345-6020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

16800 Schaefer Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (313) 864-9660

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3200 E Jefferson Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 396-5481

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

13580 Grand River Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 653-3427

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

10011 W McNichols Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 340-2893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

22001 W 8 Mile Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 255-3337

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

10652 Gratiot Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 571-0441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

15521 W Seven Mile Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (313) 272-3296

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

10 Peterboro St

Detroit Central City Community Mental Health

Phone: (313) 831-3160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1728 Sheridan St

God'S Path Community Services

Phone: (313) 473-9573

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7633 E Jefferson Ave #340

Health Centers Detroit Medical Group - East Jefferson

Phone: 313-822-9801 ext 24

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

University Health Center, 4201 St Antoine #7A

Health Centers Detroit Medical Group - Uhc

Phone: 313-822-9801 ext 24

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Eight Mile Rd

Meijer

Phone: 313-369-5210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

21431 Grand River Ave

Meijer

Phone: 313-778-7610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7843 Vernor Hwy

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-554-4491

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

17170 Harper Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-881-3653

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3456 E Jefferson Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-259-6520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

13939 Livernois

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-934-0150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

18430 Fenkell Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-837-2340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1900 E 8 Mile Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-892-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4612 Woodward Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-832-3247

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

19150 Wyoming Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-341-9700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14820 Mack Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 313-331-1038

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

