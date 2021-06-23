Cancel
2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in ZIP Code 62045?

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was one offender released on parole during 2020 who lives in Hamburg ZIP Code 62045, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by West Central Reporter. The data shows the released offender was Roy J. Hill. He was convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2019, when he...

westcentralreporter.com
