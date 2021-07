I wrote this blog only a couple of years ago, but now, in the (soon-to-be) post-pandemic world, it seems like eons ago. Lots of what I share here is still true: summer college visits are back at most places, and it remains a great time for you, the rising senior (or junior!) to get out there and see a campus or two. But a few things ARE different now and require some additional thought and planning on your part. The in-person visits may require that you complete a symptoms report when you register for your visit and wear a mask while on campus. There may be limits on the size of the tours, so you will want to register in advance for your visits to make sure that the college can accommodate you.